Back

Woodlands preschool teacher, 33, in viral videos to be charged in court for alleged child abuse

She will be charged on Aug. 30, 2023.

Fiona Tan | August 29, 2023, 02:18 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 33-year-old preschool teacher who was filmed allegedly abusing children in viral videos circulating on Aug. 28, 2023, has been arrested.

She will be charged in court on Aug. 30, 2023 for the ill-treatment of a child or young person.

Arrested within six hours of report

In an Aug. 29, 2023 news release, the Singapore Police Force said it received a report at 1:04pm on Aug. 28 stating that three videos that had been circulating online showed a preschool teacher allegedly abusing young children.

The police said Jurong Police Division's officers established the woman's identity through follow-up investigations and arrested her within six hours of the report.

According to the Children and Young Person Act, if convicted, she faces an imprisonment term of up to eight years, a fine not exceeding S$8,000, or both.

Background

Videos circulating online on Aug. 28 showed what appeared to be a female teacher allegedly abusing students at what appears to be a Kinderland preschool in Woodlands.

[Warning: Videos might be distressing to viewers]

Related stories

Top image from Rebecca Leong/Facebook

Catching up with friends & no walkovers: Tharman & Ng Kok Song on how they would celebrate if elected president

As we near the endgame.

August 29, 2023, 12:08 PM

Man, 57, dies after M'sia-registered lorry hit him in Jurong West & driver fled scene

The man was conveyed conscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away. 

August 29, 2023, 12:01 PM

S'pore youths increasingly cynical, distrustful of govt & would like 'deeper examination' of what has gone wrong: Ng Kok Song

"I respectfully ask you, if you are uncertain, vote for me. Because I will help to restore trust — in our government, in our society," he said.

August 29, 2023, 11:55 AM

NTU study: Watching people eat candy makes you want to eat less candy

It's science.

August 29, 2023, 11:51 AM

Comment: No needles were moved nor minds swayed after 2023 presidential forum

No needle-moving.

August 29, 2023, 11:25 AM

Relying on notes, subtly crossing swords & other observations from live presidential forum

The hour-long forum was broadcast live on CNA on Monday (Aug. 28) night.

August 29, 2023, 01:04 AM

2 S'poreans, 1 PR, aged 56-61, die in car & lorry collision on M'sia road

The car driver, a Singaporean man, 59, survived.

August 29, 2023, 12:33 AM

When 1 finger is wounded, the whole hand feels the pain: Ng Kok Song on importance of a united S'pore

He added that it was important to show empathy towards people of other communities.

August 29, 2023, 12:04 AM

CNA moderator cuts in to remind viewers on role of president after Tan Kin Lian's closing statement at live presidential forum

The three candidates delivered their closing statements on what they wish to tell voters before Polling Day.

August 29, 2023, 12:01 AM

'I know songs in many languages': Tan Kin Lian on what will help him represent S'pore on global stage

"I think we should pay respect to other countries and in turn, they will like us," he said.

August 29, 2023, 12:01 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.