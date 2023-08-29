Woodlands preschool teacher, 33, in viral videos to be charged in court for alleged child abuse

A 33-year-old preschool teacher who was filmed allegedly abusing children in viral videos circulating on Aug. 28, 2023, has been arrested.

She will be charged in court on Aug. 30, 2023 for the ill-treatment of a child or young person.

Arrested within six hours of report

In an Aug. 29, 2023 news release, the Singapore Police Force said it received a report at 1:04pm on Aug. 28 stating that three videos that had been circulating online showed a preschool teacher allegedly abusing young children.

The police said Jurong Police Division's officers established the woman's identity through follow-up investigations and arrested her within six hours of the report.

According to the Children and Young Person Act, if convicted, she faces an imprisonment term of up to eight years, a fine not exceeding S$8,000, or both.

Background

Videos circulating online on Aug. 28 showed what appeared to be a female teacher allegedly abusing students at what appears to be a Kinderland preschool in Woodlands.

[Warning: Videos might be distressing to viewers]

