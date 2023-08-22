'Very important' for young S'poreans to elect president they can trust to protect their future: Ng Kok Song

More than ever, it is very important for young Singaporeans, who are concerned about their future, to elect a president they can trust to protect their future, said presidential candidate Ng Kok Song.

Ng was speaking at a media doorstop at the Nomination Centre after he was officially declared as a nominee to run in the upcoming Presidential Election on Aug. 22, 2023.

Uncertain future ahead

According to Ng, it is imperative for younger Singaporeans, especially first-time voters, to elect a president that they can trust to protect their future because Singaporeans are entering an era of uncertainty:

"We are now entering a new era of a very uncertain economic future because of geopolitical uncertainty. We are also entering an era where we cannot take good government for granted."

Thus, for young voters who are concerned about the future ahead, they should entrust their vote to a president who can ensure that a bad government, which may "[get] rid of Singapore's reserves" and "puts corrupt people in public appointments", will not be left unchecked.

His symbol

As president, Ng said he wanted to unite all the people of Singapore regardless of race, religion, or political affiliation so that everyone can stand united to face this uncertain future.

This vision was also reflected in the symbol Ng had chosen for his campaign, which comprises a hand with a heart shape at its palm:

"The symbol that I've chosen for my [presidential] election campaign is the five fingers on the palm of our hand. What do those five fingers symbolise? They symbolise the various races in Singapore. And the palm signifies that, although we might be people who come from different races and different religions, we are one palm. We are one country."

"Going all out" starting today

In an effort to reach out to all Singaporeans, especially the younger generation, Ng said he had been putting a lot of energy and resources into social media over the past four weeks.

However, he revealed that he would be "going all out" starting this afternoon as he was "disadvantaged" for never being in the political limelight.

But first, he would be making a stop at his childhood home in Kangkar:

"This afternoon, I am going home. I am going home to my village Kangkar in Hougang. That was where my life began, so it is only right that my first place after the nomination today is to go home to my village in Kangkar".

