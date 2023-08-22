Back

Ng Kok Song running for president in S'pore to protect '3 national treasures'

The three national treasures are S’pore reserves, good public administration, and social stability.

Keyla Supharta | August 22, 2023, 01:15 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song gave a thank you speech on the afternoon of Aug. 22 at the People's Association HQ.

He was delivering the speech after all three presidential hopefuls— Ng, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian were officially declared as nominees to run in the upcoming Presidential Election.

In a speech on Aug. 22, Ng Kok Song said that he is standing for President to protect the three national treasures of Singapore.

"On National Day, we celebrated the three national treasures that define our country Singapore as exceptional," Ng said in his speech.

He said that he is running for President to protect three "treasures":

The reserves

The 75-year-old said that he spent his "entire career" at the GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and therefore can "protect the reserves".

Good public administration

In his speech, he said that he has worked 45 years in public administration.

"I have what it takes to uphold the integrity of public service appointments."

Social stability

According to Ng, the third treasure is social stability where Singaporeans have lived in peace and harmony regardless of race, religion or political affiliation.

"I do not belong to any political party. And so I'm well placed to unite the peace of Singapore to face an uncertain future," he asserted.

"For these three reasons, I humbly ask you, my fellow Singaporeans to choose me as your president," Ng said as he ended his speech.

He then introduced himself as a presidential candidate in the other official languages of Singapore— Chinese, Malay, and Tamil.

Background

On Jul. 19, Ng picked up his Presidential Election Candidate form at the Elections Department (ELD) and emerged as the third presidential hopeful after indicating his interest to run for president.

He announced that he will be an "independent president[ial]" candidate as he was never affiliated with any political party or served as a political figure.

On Aug. 18, it was announced that Ng, along with other presidential hopefuls Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian qualified for Presidential Election 2023.

He announced his list of public supporters on Monday (Aug. 21) which includes one proposer, one seconder, and eight assenters.

Related stories

Top image via Mothership and CNA

Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam explains why his symbol is a pineapple

Ong lai.

August 22, 2023, 01:24 PM

Tharman: 'Difficult & challenging' future we're facing the reason I'm running for presidency

Tharman delivered his speech after being named as a candidate for the 2023 Presidential Election.

August 22, 2023, 01:12 PM

I want to give people of S'pore a chance for 'truly independent president': Tan Kin Lian

Tan said he will carry out his duties diligently, honestly, and to the best of his ability, if he is elected as president.

August 22, 2023, 01:08 PM

Presidential candidates' symbols revealed: Palm, figures reaching up, & pineapple

These symbols will be used on the ballot papers on polling day.

August 22, 2023, 12:29 PM

Lawyer Lim Tean found guilty of professional misconduct by disciplinary tribunal

The charges arose from a complaint made by a motor vehicle accident claim client.

August 22, 2023, 12:18 PM

Shiny head & pilot pens, Tharman explains all in TikTok video

The light pattern looks familiar.

August 22, 2023, 11:43 AM

George Goh shares first reactions caught on video after getting PE rejection letter

"You have to accept it. If you're weak, they don't mind. If you're strong, they cannot (accept)."

August 22, 2023, 11:12 AM

Tan Kin Lian: 'Attack group' conducting 'smear campaign' over my 'pretty girls' posts

Tan took aim at "the mainstream media" and its editors, "an attack team" from the PAP, AWARE, and the government.

August 22, 2023, 11:04 AM

Live updates of PE2023 Nomination Day

On the ground.

August 22, 2023, 10:55 AM

8 candidate symbols you may see during Presidential Election 2023

Chosen symbols will appear beside the presidential candidate's name on the ballot papers.

August 22, 2023, 10:48 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.