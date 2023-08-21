2017 presidential hopeful Salleh Marican among 8 assenters for Ng Kok Song

Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song announced his list of public supporters on Monday (Aug. 21) afternoon, which includes one proposer, one seconder, and eight assenters.

Among his eight assenters is former presidential hopeful Mohamed Salleh Marican.

As part of the official election process, a proposer, seconder, and at least four assenters will need to accompany the candidates when they deliver their nomination papers and certificates to the Returning Officer on Nomination Day on Tuesday (Aug. 22).

Here is the full list of Ng's public supporters:

Quah Wee Ghee (Proposer)

GIC's former president of public markets Quah Wee Ghee was announced as Ng's proposer.

Quah joined GIC in 1987. After retiring from GIC, he co-founded global asset management company Avanda with Ng and remains on the board of Avanda.

Quah also served on the boards of OCBC and Bank of Singapore.

Carol Tan (Seconder)

A specialist at The Good Life Medical Center, Carol Tan is a geriatrician by training.

She has been involved in direct patient care in various settings including acute hospitals as well as in the intermediate and long-term care sector.

Tan was also leading and involved in the licensing, setting up of standards, as well as in the financing framework for community services, including nursing homes, community hospitals, day care centres, day rehabilitation, dementia, hospice and home help services to promote ageing-in-place for Singapore.

Mohamed Salleh Marican (Assenter)

Salleh is the founder and CEO of Second Chance, the first Malay-Muslim owned company to list in Singapore.

In 2017, he announced his intention to run for president seeking to give back to society in a much larger way, and believing that Singaporeans desire a truly independent elected president untainted by party politics.

In 2021, Salleh founded the Salleh Marican Foundation to support select causes in Singapore and elsewhere.

Ameerali Abdeali (Assenter)

A respected leader in the Malay/Muslim community, Ameerali Abdeali has been involved in social, community, and charitable work for more than 45 years.

He has served on the Muslim Kidney Action Association (MKAC), TAA Trust, Inter-Religious Organisation, National Safety Council of Singapore (NSCS), and the Inter-Religious Organisation of Singapore.

He is also a Justice of Peace.

In his professional life, he is the Director of the GetIT Communications and the CEO of Team 6 Safety Training and Consultancy.

Ho Tian Yee (Assenter)

Ho Tian Yee is the chairman of Fullerton Fund Management, Mount Alvernia Hospital, and FFMC Holdings.

He is an investment advisor to Blue Edge Advisors and a member of the Finance Investment Committee of the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

He is also the deputy chairman of Pavilion Capital and director of Seviora Holdings.

Ho holds a degree in Economics from Portsmouth University (Honours) and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago.

He has over 30 years of experience in managing and investing in global financial markets.

He was the principal shareholder and Managing Director of Pacific Asset Management (S), and oversaw the management of the company.

Ho also spent 19 years with Bankers Trust Company, Singapore where his last position was as General Manager and Regional Head of Southeast Asian operations.

He was responsible for the Singapore branch operation and the strategic direction of the Bankers Trust global trading business in Asia.

Chua Cher Choon (Assenter)

Chua Cher Choon is the former chairman of Montfort School Management Committee.

He was also a career banker before retirement.

In 2011, he was awarded the Public Service Medal.

Margaret Chan (Assenter)

Philanthropist Margaret Chan is the wife of the late Lien Ying Chow.

Chan is Governor Emeritus at Lien Foundation.

Abdul Hamid Abdullah (Assenter)

Abdul Hamid is another respected leader in the Malay/Muslim community.

He is a founding member of the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) and has served AMP in various capacities over the last 30 years.

He is also a founding member of Casa Raudha Women Home.

Hamid had served as a volunteer leader in other charities, including TAA Trust Fund and Lembaga Biasiswa Kenangan Maulud (LBKM).

Hamid retired from his audit director's role in the Auditor-General's Office (AGO) in 2017 after 38 years of auditing in the public sector.

Tjio Hans (Assenter)

Hans has taught at the Faculty of Law in the National University of Singapore (NUS) since 1990.

He was previously director of the Centre for Banking and Finance Law and Centre for Commercial Law Studies.

He has published in international and local journals, and has written or co-written books on company law, securities regulation, and trust law.

He is presently serving on the Securities Industry Council, and is the deputy chairman of the SGX Listing Advisory Committee and a consultant with TSMP Law Corporation.

Hans has also been a visiting professor at National Taiwan University, Auckland and Shanghai's ECUPL, and a visiting scholar at Stanford and Melbourne.

He recently delivered public lectures at the law schools of NTU, Tsinghua and Zhejiang Universities and West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences.

Angelene Chan (Assenter)

Angelene Chan is the chairman of DP Architects.

In 2010, she was listed as one of Singapore's 20 leading architects under the age of 45 by URA.

In 2015, she was conferred the President's Design Award (P*DA) for her design of Sunray Woodcraft Construction Headquarters.

She was named P*DA Designer of the Year in 2018 by President Halimah Yacob.

She has spearheaded award-winning projects, including The Dubai Mall, Resorts World Sentosa, and the transformation of Wisma Atria shopping mall along Orchard Road.

Chan sits on the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) board, the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore board, the Sentosa Development Corporation board, and the Housing Development Board (HDB)'s Architectural Design Panel.

She is also a member of the NUS Board of Trustees, and serves as the vice chairperson of the Dover Park Hospice governing council and chairperson of its Building and Development Committee.

In 2022, Chan was awarded the MND Medallion for her contributions to the MND family as a board member on Singapore's Board of Architects and the Professional Engineers Board.

Top images by Mothership.