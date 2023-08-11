S'pore Presidential Election on Sep. 1, Nomination Day on Aug. 22

Nomination Day will take place on Aug. 22, while Polling Day will be held on Friday, Sep. 1.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issued the writ of election for the 2023 Presidential Election on Aug. 11.

Each nomination must be accompanied by a S$40,500 deposit, and must be submitted together with the certificate of eligibility and political donation certificate.

The nomination will be held at the People's Association on 9 King George's Avenue.

Prospective candidates are to submit their documents and their nomination paper at this location between 11am and 12pm on Aug. 22.

In addition, applications for the certificate of eligibility and the submission of community declarations will close on Aug. 17, while applications for the political donation certificate will close on Aug. 18.

Late applications will not be accepted.

Sep. 1 to be declared public holiday if more than one candidate is nominated

Should there be more than one candidate who stands nominated on Nomination Day, the returning officer will also declare Sep. 1, Friday, to be Polling Day, the Elections Department added.

Under the law, Polling Day at any presidential election shall be a public holiday.

For those working on Polling Day, the employer shall allow every elector in his employ a reasonable period of time for voting, the Elections Department said.

Teachers' Day on Sep. 1 will be moved to Sep. 11.

N-level exams on Sep. 11 will be moved to Sep. 12 or 20.

