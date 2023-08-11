Back

S'pore Presidential Election on Sep. 1, Nomination Day on Aug. 22

The deposit required for each nomination is S$40,500.

Matthias Ang | August 11, 2023, 03:27 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Nomination Day will take place on Aug. 22, while Polling Day will be held on Friday, Sep. 1.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issued the writ of election for the 2023 Presidential Election on Aug. 11.

Each nomination must be accompanied by a S$40,500 deposit, and must be submitted together with the certificate of eligibility and political donation certificate.

The nomination will be held at the People's Association on 9 King George's Avenue.

Prospective candidates are to submit their documents and their nomination paper at this location between 11am and 12pm on Aug. 22.

In addition, applications for the certificate of eligibility and the submission of community declarations will close on Aug. 17, while applications for the political donation certificate will close on Aug. 18.

Late applications will not be accepted.

Sep. 1 to be declared public holiday if more than one candidate is nominated

Should there be more than one candidate who stands nominated on Nomination Day, the returning officer will also declare Sep. 1, Friday, to be Polling Day, the Elections Department added.

Under the law, Polling Day at any presidential election shall be a public holiday.

For those working on Polling Day, the employer shall allow every elector in his employ a reasonable period of time for voting, the Elections Department said.

Teachers' Day on Sep. 1 will be moved to Sep. 11.

N-level exams on Sep. 11 will be moved to Sep. 12 or 20.

Top image via Singapore Tourism Board

Coroner rules death of NSF who shot himself, 21, as suicide, says being scammed S$10,000 'a tipping point'

The coroner said there were evidence that the NSF intended to take his own life and conveyed his condolences to the NSF's family.

August 11, 2023, 06:23 PM

S'pore-born surgeon & RI alumni, 40, shot dead in South Africa during Cape Town taxi strike

He was killed in front of his wife and 2-year-old son.

August 11, 2023, 05:55 PM

Joe Biden warns China a ‘ticking time bomb’ because of economic woes

He said ‘when bad folks have problems, they do bad things’.

August 11, 2023, 05:49 PM

2 presidential aspirants issue statements in response to writ of election

Gearing up.

August 11, 2023, 05:48 PM

S'porean man, 29, arrested for evading S$330,000 in duties & taxes for 1,946 duty-unpaid cigarette cartons

Court proceedings are ongoing.

August 11, 2023, 04:46 PM

Sri Lanka woman finds human finger inside chocolate bar after trying to chew 'bump'

It was a "fruit and nut" bar.

August 11, 2023, 04:45 PM

What happens if you can't or don't vote in the S'pore Presidential Election 2023 on Sep. 1?

Assuming more than one candidate stands nominated on Nomination Day.

August 11, 2023, 04:30 PM

S'pore Teachers' Day on Sep. 1 moved to Sep. 11 due to Presidential Election polling day

Teachers' Day will now fall on Monday, Sep. 11, 2023.

August 11, 2023, 04:06 PM

M'sia calls time on LGBT+ Swatch watches, anyone owning them faces up to 3 years' jail

The Malaysian government is banning LGBTQ branding on Swatch watches and packaging

August 11, 2023, 03:22 PM

Suede & Manic Street Preachers to co-headline S'pore concert on Nov. 22 at The Star Theatre

1990s all over again.

August 11, 2023, 02:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.