Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Ng Kok Song & Tan Kin Lian qualify for Presidential Election 2023

There will be polling day.

Joshua Lee | August 18, 2023, 12:01 PM

The Presidential Elections Committee has issued certificates of eligibility to three candidates: Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Tan Kin Lian.

The Elections Department (ELD) announced this today (Aug. 18).

Ng Kok Song

Ng Kok Song applied under Article 19(3)(c) of the Constitution of the Republic of Singapore (Constitution).

ELD said that based on the information available to the Committee, it is satisfied that Ng is a man of integrity, good character and reputation.

The Committee noted that Ng was the Group Chief Investment Officer of GIC Private Limited for a period exceeding three years and that his experience and performance in GIC is comparable to the Constitutional requirements of a President.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Similarly, the Committee noted that Tharman is a man of "integrity, good character and reputation". He also met the public sector requirements of Article 19(3)(a), having held office for a period of three or more years as a minister.

Tan Kin Lian

The last eligible candidate, Tan Kin Lian applied under Article 19(4)(b) of the Constitution.

The Committee said that it is satisfied that Tan is a "man of integrity, good character and reputation".

The Committee noted that Tan was the Chief Executive Officer of NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Limited for a period exceeding three years.

The nature of his office, the complexity of the organisation, as well as Tan's performance indicated to the Committee that Tan has experience and ability that is comparable to the experience and ability of a person who has served as the chief executive of a typical company with at least S$500 million of shareholders’ equity.

The only known presidential hopeful who did not qualify is George Goh.

Background

ELD announced on Thursday (Aug. 17) that it received six applications for this year's Presidential Election Certificate of Eligibility.

ELD has notified Ng, Tharman and Tan of the outcome of their applications.

Unsuccessful applicants for a Certificate of Eligibility have also been informed of the outcome of their applications and the reasons for the Committee’s decision.

ELD also noted that the Committee will not publish the reasons for rejecting the applications of the unsuccessful applicants.

The names of unsuccessful applicants will also not be published, in light of the concern expressed in the Report of the Constitutional Commission 2016 that potential applicants may be dissuaded from stepping forward to contest the elections for fear of embarrassment.

