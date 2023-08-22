Back

Presidential candidates' symbols revealed: Palm, figures reaching up, & pineapple

These symbols will be used on the ballot papers on polling day.

Nigel Chua | August 22, 2023, 12:29 PM

[UPDATE on Aug. 22 at 3pm: This article originally described an element in Tan Kin Lian's symbol as a mandala. Tan said on Aug. 22 after his successful nomination that the element is a flower.]

The symbols for presidential hopefuls Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Tan Kin Lian have been unveiled.

Voters can expect to see these symbols on their ballot papers on polling day on Sep. 1.

Ng Kok Song: Hand with a heart

Ng's symbol comprises a hand with a heart shape at its palm.

Symbol description: "United for our future"

Tharman Shanmugaratnam: Pineapple

Tharman's symbol is a pineapple.

Symbol description: "Pineapple"

Tan Kin Lian: Figures reaching up

Tan's symbol comprises four figures reaching out toward a flower.

Symbol description: "Living in harmony"

What are the symbols for?

The candidates' symbols will appear on their ballot papers on polling day on Sep. 1.

While candidates had the option to pick from the list of eight approved symbols, they were also allowed to submit a request to the Returning Officer to use their own symbol.

Under section 16 of the Presidential Elections Act 1991, the Returning Officer may allot to candidates an approved symbol or a symbol of their own choosing.

However, a candidate must not be allotted any symbol of "racial or religious significance" or one which "denotes or implies an affiliation with any political party".

Top photo via respective candidates

