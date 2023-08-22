Back

8 candidate symbols you may see during Presidential Election 2023

Chosen symbols will appear beside the presidential candidate's name on the ballot papers.

Gawain Pek | August 22, 2023, 10:48 AM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappVoters may see a bell, book, pen or magnifying glass, on their ballot papers on polling day on Sept. 1.

The symbols are part of the eight approved by the Returning Officer for use by presidential candidates to represent them on the ballot papers and during their electoral campaign.

They were approved by the Returning Officer and published in the government gazette on Aug. 11, the same day the writ of elections was issued.

Candidates may use their own

According to a document found on the Elections Department (ELD) website, while candidates may pick a symbol from the list of eight, they may also submit a request to the Returning Officer to use their own symbol.

The candidate's own symbol will have to be 400 by 400 pixels in size, in JPEG format, be no more than two megabytes in file size, and come along with a short description in English of not more than five words.

Under section 16 of the Presidential Elections Act 1991, the Returning Officer may allot to candidates an approved symbol or a symbol of their own choosing.

However, a candidate must not be allotted any symbol of "racial or religious significance" or one which "denotes or implies an affiliation with any political party".

The allotment of candidate symbols will be done on nomination day on Aug. 22.

2011 Presidential Election candidate symbols

Singapore's last Presidential election was in 2011, and was contested by four candidates — Tony Tan, Tan Cheng Bock, Tan Jee Say and Tan Kin Lian.

The candidate symbol chosen by Tan Kin Lian back in 2011 featured a hand inside a speech bubble.

He campaigned under the slogan, "Voice of the People".

Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Tan is expected to contest in this year's election as well, and has received his certificate of eligibility.

Tony Tan, the eventual winner, used the symbol of a pair of spectacles.

Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Tan Cheng Bock chose a palm tree as his candidate symbol.

Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Tan Jee Say's candidate symbol was a heart.

Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Top image via Government Gazette

Live updates of PE2023 Nomination Day

On the ground.

August 22, 2023, 10:55 AM

Tan Kin Lian rejects AWARE's concerns he 'objectifies' women, his daughter defends him

He invited the public to judge his posts for themselves.

August 22, 2023, 02:19 AM

Male motorcyclist, 27, dies after Sunday morning accident along CTE

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 6:25am.

August 22, 2023, 12:19 AM

S$14,000 income ceiling for singles & families buying resale Plus flats from mid-2024

To keep flats in attractive locations affordable and our public housing system fair.

August 21, 2023, 11:37 PM

Badly decomposed body of man, 49, found outside grassy slope of Republic Polytechnic

He was seen on the slope as early as on Aug. 2.

August 21, 2023, 11:35 PM

PEC was 'not aware' of Tan Kin Lian's social media posts before it issued certificate of eligibility

Tan Kin Lian stood by his statements made about women in a Facebook live on Aug. 21.

August 21, 2023, 11:27 PM

'Would I be a liability to him?': Sybil Lau on her fiancé Ng Kok Song & why she’s not concerned if people judge her

The self-professed "less romantic" half of the couple shared about how their relationship began, and her hopes for married life in the future.

August 21, 2023, 07:47 PM

Not allowing George Goh to add shareholder equity of 5 companies to meet S$500 million threshold is stringent but necessary: political analyst

The eligibility requirement serves to enable only applicants with the requisite experience and ability to qualify, said Tan

August 21, 2023, 07:25 PM

Tan Kin Lian refutes claims he is short of assenters, Tan Jee Say & Lim Tean among his 10 supporters

Tan Jee Say contested alongside Tan in the 2011 presidential election and Lim Tean is the founder of the People's Voice Party.

August 21, 2023, 06:55 PM

10 arrested in S$1 billion raid in S'pore allegedly from 'Fujian Gang', 'spent millions' in nightclubs in 1 night

An anonymous property agent claimed that they had "hundreds" of members in Singapore at one point.

August 21, 2023, 06:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.