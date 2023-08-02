Back

Tharman sings as self-taught pianist plays Teresa Teng's classic, 'The Moon Represents My Heart'

He said he couldn't help singing along with it when he heard the familiar tune being played.

Daniel Seow | August 02, 2023, 11:59 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Tharman Shanmugaratnam may not know MBTI or his personality type, but he certainly knows the lyrics to Chinese pop classic, "The Moon Represents My Heart" ("月亮代表我的心").

The presidential hopeful posted a July 31 TikTok of himself singing along to the evergreen song, as an elderly man played the tune on the public piano at the [email protected] community hub.

He was also accompanied by his wife, Jane Yumiko Ittogi, who has been accompanying her husband and hitting the media trail.

The performance

In the caption of the video, Tharman wrote that he couldn't resist joining in as he heard the familiar strains of the song.

"Heard 月亮代表我的心 (The Moon Represents My Heart) in the air… and found this self-taught pianist enjoying himself at [email protected]. Couldn’t help singing along," he shared.

@tharman.sgHeard 月亮代表我的心 (The Moon Represents My Heart) in the air…and found this self-taught pianist enjoying himself at [email protected]. Couldn’t help singing along.♬ 月亮代表我的心 - Teresa Teng

In the video, he sang a full verse of the song without missing a beat, while the pianist played enthusiastically, seemingly immersed in the piece.

After a while, the man stopped playing, seemingly not confident in finishing the song.

The two then had a brief exchange, with Tharman showing his appreciation for his performance, as the small crowd around them clapped.

In the footsteps of past presidents?

If Tharman succeeds in his presidential bid, he won't be the first Singapore president to show an affinity for the classic, which was popularised by Taiwanese singer Teresa Teng in 1977.

That honour goes to a former president Ong Teng Cheong, who famously performed a rendition of the hit song during the 1999 President’s Star Charity show.

During the show, Ong stepped up on stage to personally deliver the piano performance, accompanied by MediaCorp artistes Kym Ng and Evelyn Tan.

That performance has become a moment in television history that audiences have come to recall when they talk about Ong.

This isn't the first time Tharman has shown his affinity for the arts, as he is recognised as one of the vocal proponents of the domain.

The ex-Senior Minister sang a P Ramlee song, "Getaran Jiwa", at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Geylang Serai Cultural Belt on June 10.

He is also a published poet.

As Education Minister from 2003 to 2008, he was an advocate for students to try new subjects and explore their diverse talents by offering more flexibility and choices in schools.

Top image from tharman.sg on TikTok.

'I should've forced the issue earlier': PM Lee on his handling of Tan Chuan-Jin & Cheng Li Hui's affair

"It is wrong. Mr Tan and Ms Cheng had to stop their affair. I told them to stop," said PM Lee.

August 02, 2023, 01:40 PM

Iswaran interdicted with reduced monthly salary of S$8,500 until further notice: PM Lee

The prime minister also highlighted that CPIB pursued the lead on S Iswaran on their own volition.

August 02, 2023, 01:38 PM

S$518,000 lost to concert scams in 2023, MHA urges public to be 'discerning'

Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim explained that a multi-faceted approach where all stakeholders work together is required to combat the scam.

August 02, 2023, 12:47 PM

New S'pore Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng pays tribute to predecessor Tan Chuan-Jin

New Speaker. Nine new Nominated Members of Parliament.

August 02, 2023, 12:42 PM

Police: All Orchard Towers public entertainment outlets closed, except for one

Last one standing.

August 02, 2023, 10:43 AM

Taxi driver & PMA rider trade blows at HDB car park using fists & mop handle

It was one-sided.

August 02, 2023, 04:17 AM

Massive supermoon appears over S'pore following fiery sunset at dusk on Aug. 1, 2023

Once in a blue moon celestial phenomenon.

August 02, 2023, 01:19 AM

250 S'pore fans attend Bayern Munich's private training session at Lion City Sailors Training Centre

The Bundesliga champions are in Singapore.

August 01, 2023, 11:17 PM

Cyclist, who didn't have right of way, hit by van in Kallang & got up a la Spider-Man

Lucky.

August 01, 2023, 06:58 PM

S'pore PR attacked from behind & mugged in Batam by 2 men, loses NRIC, passport, phone & cash

He has made a police report.

August 01, 2023, 06:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.