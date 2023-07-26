Back

Tharman shares 3 things about his wife, Jane Yumiko Ittogi

Her mother tongue is Teochew.

Joshua Lee | July 26, 2023, 11:40 AM

Who is Jane Ittogi, the wife of presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam?

For the uninitiated, Tharman recently shared a bit about his significant other on social media.

1. She does not speak Japanese

Despite her Japanese name, Ittogi does not speak Japanese, said Tharman:

"... when we go to hawker centres in other parts of the island, someone will occasionally come up to her to practise their Japanese: O genki desu ka? And we have a good laugh explaining that she doesn’t speak Japanese, despite her name, Jane Yumiko Ittogi."

Her true mother tongue is Teochew.

But, she is currently learning a few lines of Japanese, said Tharman.

"Just so she doesn’t disappoint anyone who approaches her not knowing that Teochew was her true mother tongue."

2. Lived in Singapore since she was three

Ittogi is one of four children born to a Japanese father and a Singaporean Chinese mother.

She has lived in Singapore since she was three.

"She started off in a mainly Teochew-speaking kampong, and like most Singaporeans then entered Primary 1 with zero ability to read or write English," said Tharman.

"But she enjoyed learning from teachers and books, quite unlike myself as I was totally consumed with my sports."

3. Lawyer by training

The pair met in the London School of Economics. She had just completed her Masters of Law, while Tharman was about to embark on his Bachelor of Science in Economics

"But we got to know each other as we moved in some of the same circles of friends who were deeply interested in social issues," said Tharman.

For a few years, Ittogi lectured at undergraduate and post-graduate levels in London before returning to Singapore.

Her focus since then has been arts education and community work.

Ittogi served on the boards of the Singapore Art Museum, the National Heritage Board, the National Gallery Singapore, and Lasalle College of the Arts.

She currently chairs Tasek Jurong, a non-profit that helps disadvantaged children and youth build confidence in themselves. Tasek Jurong also helps ex-inmates rebuild their lives.

Some of the ex-inmates who benefited from Tasek Jurong's programmes have even become volunteers, leaders, as well as personal friends, said Tharman.

Top photo: Tharman.sg/Instagram

