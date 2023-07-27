No one regards Ong Teng Cheong as 'less independent': Tharman during Q&A on bid for presidency

Presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam held a press conference on Wednesday (Jul. 26) to introduce his assentors.

Here's an abridged version of the Q&A segment with Tharman, where he answered questions on his bid for the presidency.

Singapore has had eight presidents in our history. Which presidential style does Tharman want to emulate?

Tharman: I don't model myself on anyone. I don't pretend I can be like anyone else either.

I'm honestly my own man and I believe that what I bring at the end of the day is not the track record of policymaking that I'm known for, but that moral compass, integrity, and independence of mind that has underpinned everything I've tried to do so far, and remains entirely relevant to this next role that I can bring as President.

Even though Tharman emphasises his independence of mind, his opponents campaign as candidates who are truly independent of any political party.

Tharman: There is a difference between independence of past affiliation with a political party and independence of mind, character and convictions. There is a big difference.

Consider Mr Ong Teng Cheong -- minister for many years, deputy prime minister and indeed, far more than me, the party chairman of the PAP for 12 years -- stepped down and stood shortly after in the presidential election. No one regards him as having been less independent because of his past association and leadership within the People's Action Party.

It comes down to character. It comes down to being independent-minded.

Will the recent spate of political events impact Tharman's campaign and cost him points?

Tharman: I want to make no secrets of why I'm standing for (the) presidency and my whole purpose. And I want, in the context of the debate that has already started, to shape that discussion. I want to shape that discussion in the way I believe is right for Singapore and I have my foot forward on the battle.

What are Tharman's thoughts on a walkover?

Tharman: I remain of the view that a contest will be healthy. I've always wanted it and I hope that we will have at least one candidate qualifying, if not more. But it's not for me to say.

What are Tharman's thoughts on talk that Ng Kok Song is a middle ground candidate, with some ties to the establishment but no party ties?

Tharman: This has to be a contest on the positive attributes that each candidate brings, and I believe Singaporeans are able to judge on the basis of those positive attributes. And this will be a good contest. But it's not for me to say exactly who qualifies.

Tharman spoke previously about evolving Singaporean cultures and norms. What needs to be improved?

Tharman: I've believed for a long time, and I've grown to believe increasingly through my experience of the last 20 plus years, that you will not succeed in creating a more inclusive society through policies alone.

We do need to deepen the culture of respect in Singapore -- for ordinary people, for the poor who are trying to uplift themselves, for every skill and job.

Deepen the culture of respect for people are are pursuing alternative paths in the arts. Deepen the culture of respect for people with different views and political leanings.

There is a respect deficit in many democracies around the world today. It's very hard to build an inclusive society, very hard to address inequality if people don't respect each other. Because it's not just a matter of pay -- it's a matter of fairness and wanting to give respect that underpins the whole system.

Jane Ittogi: I think our deep values and how we lift them is manifest on the ground. So for 20 years, for example, we have been on the ground, and my personal focus, with Mr Tharman, has been on the disadvantaged. And the disadvantaged need a lot of commitment, time, if we want to take part in a transformational journey with them.

And the people who we focused on for the disadvantaged segment are (firstly) youths, especially those who are poor, and come from homes where most of the time (the) father is not there. And if mother is there, (she) is really struggling.

The second type of people we work with are ex-inmates. We believe deeply in working with ex-inmates because we cannot put aside people who have made one mistake, even two mistakes in life.

Does Tharman find it challenging to detach himself from the PAP to run for the presidency?

Tharman: So detaching myself from a political party is what I've done.

I think everyone knows me. The opposition knows me as well. They know that I am by nature non-partisan.

But I have no regrets at all of having been in the PAP and serving as a politician for 22 years, both in Cabinet as well as on the ground. I've no regrets for being part of that team.

It is what has enriched me. It has given me not just experience and expertise, that allowed me to create something on the ground. And I have no doubt at all that in my new role, I'll be able to rise above politics, because that's been my makeup all along.

Just to clarify -- those of us who've been in politics, we're not in politics for partisan reasons. We're in politics because we wanted something better for Singapore -- whether we are in the PAP or the Workers Party or any other party...So we should avoid thinking of political experience in partisan terms.

Related stories

Top photo by Andrew Koay.