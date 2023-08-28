Ng Kok Song & Sybil Lau trade playful jibes, share laughs while doing relationship quiz

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song and his fiancée Sybil Lau recently did a relationship quiz, which featured some pretty wholesome candid moments and unscripted interactions between the pair.

Notably, Ng's sense of humour came out more clearly as they interacted during the quiz, which was part of an interview with Lianhe Zaobao on Saturday (Aug. 26).

This was in contrast to his more serious demeanour during his doorstop interviews, where he has critiqued his fellow candidates' political affiliations, and spoke out about the election being overly politicised.

For the quiz, the pair were asked to write down their answers to questions separately, before comparing them to see if they matched.

Unfortunately, none of their responses were close enough to earn them a single point, for any of the seven questions asked.

Here are some of the highlights:

Where did they first hold hands?

Lau wrote that this happened "at the lobby of my home, crossing the road".

Ng, however, said that they first held hands at Heathrow Airport.

He also remembered the date — Feb. 28, 2020 — as it was the day he proposed to her.

They were returning to Singapore after visiting Lau's parents in Vancouver.

Ng bought the engagement ring at Heathrow, and surprised Lau when she was sitting in the Singapore Airlines lounge having her breakfast.

"I approached her with the ring, knelt down and said 'Sybil, please give me your hands'," Ng recalled.

He explained that this was the first time he held both her hands, before of course popping the question.

In protest, Lau said, "I think I heard the question wrongly" before insisting that her interpretation of the question was the right one.

Mimicking Sybil

When asked about Lau's catchphrase, Ng wrote that it was "Kok Song", while Lau did not provide an answer.

He proceeded to mimic how she would call his name in different situations, starting off by calling his own name in a gentle tone, before adopting a sterner one.

To which Lau replied, "When have I been so fierce?".

Ng said that there would be "different tones of 'Kok Song'" based on how Lau was feeling.

"But always 'Kok Song'?", the interviewer asked, to confirm that it was indeed a phrase Lau commonly used.

Ng nodded with a smile, while Lau denied it immediately.

The presidential candidate was not done with his acting antics.

In a later section, he tried to imitate how Lau would look when she was angry.

"How dare you do that!" he mouthed, as if reenacting a scene.

To which Lau responded, "I don't do that".

Ideal wedding venue: condo function room

The couple came close to getting a matching answer to a question about their ideal wedding venue and date.

Lau wrote: "next year? somewhere simple".

Ng, though, gave a more specific answer — a condominium function room in March 2024.

When the interviewer asked Lau if that would meet her expectations, she was unfazed.

"Have you guys been [to one]? It is quite simple," she replied.

Bonus question

"So we got zero out of seven," Lau lamented at the end of the quiz.

"Ask another question," she requested in Cantonese.

Unfortunately, they got the bonus question wrong too.

The question was: What would Lau want for Christmas this year?

Lau wrote that she would like a book, while Ng wrote "Another cat".

When the answers were revealed, Lau admitted that she had considered getting another cat, but was worried that Max — Ng's one-year-old British shorthair — might not react well to the change.

"I'm scared the other one is going to bully him," she added.

Not impressed with Ng's answers

Following the quiz, Lau was asked what she thought of Ng's answers in general.

After turning towards him briefly, she shook her head as Ng burst out laughing.

"What do I think?" she repeated, before drawing a giant "X" on her whiteboard and holding it up.

Ng continued to chuckle.

The pair then thanked the interviewers, with Ng noting that "it was great fun".

You can watch the full video here:

Background of their relationship

Ng and Lau first became acquainted through a mutual friend in 2019.

Their relationship deepened over time as the two continued to meet, despite their 30-year age gap.

Ng spoke about how he fell in love with Lau early on, finding her "intelligent and beautiful", and said he cried when she said she loved him back.

Lau also said she was impressed by Ng's "incredibly kind" nature in the way he took care of his family. He also supported her when her mother was battling a serious illness.

The pair plan to get married in 2024 as it will be three years after the passing of Ng's mother in 2021, and Ng planned it as such out of respect for Chinese traditions.

Lau has accompanied Ng for his campaign walkabouts, including those at the Kwong Wai Shu Hospital, Amoy Street Food Centre.

Top screenshot from Lianhe Zaobao.