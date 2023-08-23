Ng Kok Song's cat has its own Instagram page & it's really cute

You might already know that 2023 presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam is a self-professed cat person.

While another presidential candidate, Tan Kin Lian, previously had a pet dog.

But what about the other candidate?

Meet Max Lemon Ng, Ng Kok Song's one-year-old British shorthair.

He even has his own Instagram page.

Made appearances

Max has so far appeared on several of his human's Instagram posts, alongside his canine sibling, Cotton.

Ng's fiancée (and Max's other human) Sybil Lau had also talked about Max in a TikTok video.

"I think he spends most of the time bossing me around and being the boss of the entire house," she quipped.

But the feline also has his very own Instagram page, detailing everything from baths and naps to product reviews.

So cute.

Social media campaign

Ng had earlier mentioned that his campaign will be held largely online, without physical rallies or campaign posters.

He is also the first candidate to launch a WhatsApp channel, with about 680 followers as of Aug. 23.

