Ng Kok Song will not put up physical banners & posters, calls them 'environmentally unfriendly'

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song said that his campaign team will not put up physical banners and posters, and will instead rely on social media.

This is because he has "very limited resources" and hopes to keep his campaign as environmentally friendly as possible.

However, he will still reach out to Singaporeans "the traditional way" — through walkabouts and by handing out pamphlets.

No posters, banners

Speaking to the media at Amoy Street Food Centre on Aug. 23, Ng questioned the need to make posters and banners, which he called "environmentally unfriendly".

"What's the point of making posters and banners? Hang them up for a few days, take them down, and then send them to be destroyed as waste," he said.

"We should try to be as environmentally friendly as possible. I feel that what we do has got to be compatible with our desire to have a more sustainable country."

He added that his team would print pamphlets for households who need them, but would keep it to a minimum so as to be "as environmentally friendly as possible".

In addition, Ng noted that he lacks the manpower resources and party machinery to "hang up posters on lampposts all over the island".

"I have very limited resources," he told the media.

"And therefore I ask Singaporeans who are looking for posters and banners to understand my situation...sorry, no posters. No banners."

Will instead rely on socials

Instead, he will rely on social media to extend the reach of his campaign, Ng clarified.

Younger Singaporeans who view his message can then share his message with their parents and grandparents.

So far, his online reach has been "quite spectacular," Ng said. He also reiterated that young people are "crucial" to his campaign, especially first-time voters.

Ng had previously shared on Aug. 22 that he plans to hold an online seminar where members of the public can tune in and ask questions, instead of a physical rally.

He explained:

"Physical rallies are not necessary. In this modern times, with social media, I can reach thousands, millions of Singaporeans, especially the younger generation, at home, at their computers, [and via] their mobile phones. I don't need a physical rally [as there will be] a lot of shouting, maybe some booing. I want to reach Singaporeans in their times of silence when they are looking at their phones. That is what is going to help me in this campaign to overcome my disadvantage of not being a government-endorsed candidate."

Traditional way

But he will also reach out to Singaporeans "the traditional way", he said.

In addition to walkabouts and handing out pamphlets, he intends to visit shopping malls and organisations "so that [he] can be personally in touch with people".

Photo from Ng Kok Song/WhatsApp and Chin Wey Ngee/Google Maps