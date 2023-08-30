Back

Another 24 suspects named, including wives of Su Haijin & Su Baolin: S'pore S$1 billion money laundering case

Amongst the 24 people named, 12 of them are assisting with police investigations, and eight are currently wanted by the police.

Winnie Li | August 30, 2023, 05:16 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The wives of Su Haijin and Su Baolin, the two suspects involved in the S$1 billion money laundering case, were named in a notice sent to precious stones and metal traders by the Ministry of Law (Min Law) on Aug. 27, 2023, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The women's names are Wu Qin and Ma Ning, respectively, and they had donated to charity previously with their spouses.

During the islandwide operation to crack down on a transnational money laundering syndicate on Aug. 15, Su Haijin was photographed being caught barefoot in shorts outside his Good Class Bungalow (GCB) located along Ewart Park.

The China-born Cypriot national allegedly jumped from the second floor of his GCB in an attempt to escape arrest.

His elder brother, Su Baolin, was arrested at his GCB along Nassim Road.

Both men were charged in court on Aug. 16.

Details of the notice

In total, the notice issued by the Anti-Money Laundering/ Countering the Financing of Terrorism Division (ACD) under Min Law contained the names of 34 individuals, reported CNA.

Amongst them, 10 were the foreign nationals who were arrested earlier this month.

A total of 12 people are assisting with police investigations, and eight are currently wanted by the police.

The identities of the remaining four individuals remain unknown for now, reported Shin Min.

According to the ACD, these persons are believed to "have connections amongst themselves", and all the persons involved are "neither Singapore citizens nor permanent residents", reported CNA.

In the notice, Min Law also urged dealers of precious metals and stones to review their transactions and business relations to assess if there are any reasonable grounds to suspect criminal conduct, including money laundering in connection to the police investigation.

Traders are also reminded of their obligation to file a suspicious transaction report as soon as possible should they become aware of transactions related to the 34 names or suspect any links to criminal conduct, CNA reported the ministry as saying.

7 out of 10 suspects are citizens of "higher-risk" countries

The Business Times (BT) also reported that amongst the 10 foreign nationals arrested, seven of them hold passports issued by "higher-risk countries" identified by the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development).

These countries, which include Cyprus, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, and Turkey, are categorised as such because they allow foreigners to obtain their citizenship through investment, which may jeopardise the world's anti-money laundering efforts.

According to BT, citizens of these higher-risk countries have begun purchasing significantly more residential units in Singapore since 2016.

Over the last seven years, at least 232 residential units were purchased by buyers who share the same nationalities as the seven suspects.

These buyers include Su Haijin, who purchased a unit at Gramercy Park, a condominium located along Grange Road, for S$4.5 million in 2018.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News & Singapore Police Force/Facebook

Less rain in S'pore in 1st half of Sep. 2023, 34°C days & over-28°C nights possible

Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo.

August 30, 2023, 06:17 PM

MOF: 'No conflict of interest' between Tharman's candidacy & son's current role in MOF

Tharman's son, Akilan, has been with MOF since June 2022.

August 30, 2023, 06:11 PM

Adoption drives, free photo booth & pet contests happening at The Star Vista from now till Sep. 10

Purr-fect for anyone.

August 30, 2023, 05:55 PM

PM Lee visited Vietnam to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations, agreed to establish annual PM-to-PM meetings

Singapore and Vietnam are also considering upgrading their bilateral relationship.

August 30, 2023, 05:38 PM

Different religious communities in friendship: Ng Kok Song's vision of a 'united S'pore society'

He also meditated for some time with a group of monks.

August 30, 2023, 05:10 PM

Old Chang Kee selling salted egg yolk yam mooncake puff at S$3.50 from Sep. 1, 2023

Nice.

August 30, 2023, 04:34 PM

Tharman debuts his 3 adopted cats, Socks, Judy & Awan, on Instagram

Cute cattos.

August 30, 2023, 04:32 PM

Tan Kin Lian flyer in Hougang sticks to car windscreen, leaves behind stubborn residue

It was hard to get rid of.

August 30, 2023, 04:13 PM

Cooling-off Day rules: What you can & cannot do 1 day before Polling Day on Sep. 1, 2023

Take note.

August 30, 2023, 03:55 PM

Kenneth Jeyaretnam issued 4th POFMA order after comments about National Day Rally

Jeyaretnam's third POFMA correction direction in August.

August 30, 2023, 03:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.