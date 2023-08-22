Man, 29, charged with murder after fight at Concorde Shopping Mall

A 29-year-old man was charged with murder on Aug. 22 following a fight and the death of a man on Sunday morning, Aug. 20, at 100 Orchard Road, the location of Concorde Shopping Mall and Concorde Hotel Singapore.

Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran is accused of murdering Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail at about 6am.

Isrrat was unconscious and died after he was sent to hospital.

The victim sustained multiple injuries.

Another 23-year-old man, who also sustained multiple injuries, was conveyed conscious to hospital.

Another 10 people have been charged in relation to the case.

Others charged

Muhammad Shahrulnizam Osman, 30, is accused of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

He allegedly used a bread knife with a 30cm blade to slash another man, Visnu Suriamurthi, 27, in the chest.

Visnu was charged with one count of rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

Five other men were each charged with rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

They are Kavind Raj Kannan, 24, Sharvin Jay Nair, 24, Sridharan Elangovan, 28, Manojkumar Velayanatham, 31, and Arun Kaliaperumal, 32.

The six of them were allegedly members of an unlawful assembly, where either one or more of them allegedly committed the offence and injured the deceased, Isrrat.

Three others, Sijesh Asogan, 25, Mervyn Veryl Daud, 28, and Balakrishna Subramaniam, 32, were already charged on Aug. 21 with one count each of rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

Three others, two men and one woman, aged between 22 and 26, are still being investigated.

If found guilty of murder, the offender will face the death penalty.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

Those convicted of rioting with a deadly weapon, can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News