Back

1 man dies after 10-person fight at 6am outside Concorde Shopping Mall in Orchard

Witnesses said that fights often occur in the area.

Hannah Martens | August 21, 2023, 11:30 AM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappA fight broke out along Orchard Road at 6am on Aug. 20, 2023, at the Concorde Shopping Mall, resulting in the death of one person.

According to Shin Min Daily News, more than 10 people were involved in the fight, and one person died after being fatally injured.

Photo via Shin Min Daily News

The police rushed to the scene to investigate, Shin Min reported.

The two entrances had been cordoned off, and the second floor had also been blocked.

A security guard told the Chinese news media outlet that the police requested CCTV footage from the hotel.

The security guard said that they had to call the police on occasion because people would often get drunk and make trouble in the area.

An employee of a catering company told Shin Min that when he arrived at 6am, he saw numerous police cars and a large number of police officers.

"Because there are bars in the area, there are often fights and troubles. The bar upstairs, where the incident happened, is very noisy every night."

Concorde Hotel clarified that the fight happened at Concorde Shopping Mall, which they do not manage and have jurisdiction over their operations.

14 arrested for their suspected involvement

On Aug. 20, 2023, at about 6am, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) was alerted to a fight with weapons at 100 Orchard Road, which is outside Concorde Shopping Mall.

When the police arrived, two men, aged 23 and 29, were found with multiple injuries.

The 23-year-old was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The 29-year-old was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

SPF arrested 13 men and one woman aged between 22 and 32 for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting armed with deadly weapons.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

Tharman says eating orh nee helped him & wife have 4 children

The couple was inspired by the Yoruba tribe from Africa which eats a lot of yams and has many twins.

August 21, 2023, 03:27 PM

Crowds expected at People's Association HQ in Jalan Besar on Aug. 22 PE Nomination Day

Take public transport.

August 21, 2023, 03:16 PM

S'pore 'stay-at-home daughter' reviews her Goyard collection, shares luxury hauls on TikTok

A nice break from reviewing cai png prices.

August 21, 2023, 02:54 PM

Bangkok woman, 27, dubbed 'Thailand's most beautiful road sweeper', likely also 'World's most beautiful road sweeper'

Nice.

August 21, 2023, 02:46 PM

2017 presidential hopeful Salleh Marican among 8 assenters for Ng Kok Song

Ng has announced his full list of proposer, seconder, and assenters.

August 21, 2023, 02:42 PM

Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade closing down on Aug. 27

Another one down.

August 21, 2023, 02:39 PM

13 men, 1 woman, 22-32, arrested following fight outside Concorde Shopping Mall that left man dead

When the police arrived, two men were found with multiple injuries and one subsequently passed away.

August 21, 2023, 02:21 PM

Successful applicants can collect S$10 Lee Kuan Yew coins from Sep. 4 -Nov. 26

The coins were launched to commemorate Lee's 100th birth anniversary.

August 21, 2023, 01:54 PM

Tan Kin Lian: My wife & children had a 'difficult time' last 12 years because of my previous election loss

Tan said his family had also preferred that he not stand for the current Presidential Election.

August 21, 2023, 12:48 PM

Russian lander 'ceases to exist' as it crashes into moon, Indian moon lander waiting in orbit

This was Russia's first attempt at a moon landing in 47 years.

August 21, 2023, 12:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.