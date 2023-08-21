1 man dies after 10-person fight at 6am outside Concorde Shopping Mall in Orchard

A fight broke out along Orchard Road at 6am on Aug. 20, 2023, at the Concorde Shopping Mall, resulting in the death of one person.

According to Shin Min Daily News, more than 10 people were involved in the fight, and one person died after being fatally injured.

The police rushed to the scene to investigate, Shin Min reported.

The two entrances had been cordoned off, and the second floor had also been blocked.

A security guard told the Chinese news media outlet that the police requested CCTV footage from the hotel.

The security guard said that they had to call the police on occasion because people would often get drunk and make trouble in the area.

An employee of a catering company told Shin Min that when he arrived at 6am, he saw numerous police cars and a large number of police officers.

"Because there are bars in the area, there are often fights and troubles. The bar upstairs, where the incident happened, is very noisy every night."

Concorde Hotel clarified that the fight happened at Concorde Shopping Mall, which they do not manage and have jurisdiction over their operations.

14 arrested for their suspected involvement

On Aug. 20, 2023, at about 6am, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) was alerted to a fight with weapons at 100 Orchard Road, which is outside Concorde Shopping Mall.

When the police arrived, two men, aged 23 and 29, were found with multiple injuries.

The 23-year-old was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The 29-year-old was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

SPF arrested 13 men and one woman aged between 22 and 32 for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting armed with deadly weapons.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News