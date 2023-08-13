13 men, 1 woman, 22-32, arrested following fight outside Concorde Shopping Mall that left man dead

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) arrested 13 men and one woman aged between 22 and 32 for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting armed with deadly weapons.

On Aug. 20, 2023, at about 6am, the police were alerted to a fight with weapons at 100 Orchard Road, outside Concorde Shopping Mall.

When the police arrived, two men, aged 23 and 29, were found with multiple injuries.

The 23-year-old was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The 29-year-old was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

Two men, aged 28 and 32, were arrested at the scene for their suspected involvement.

On the same day, at around 8:30am, three men and one woman, aged between 22 and 26, were arrested at a multi-storey carpark along Fernvale Road.

Another five men aged 25 to 32 were arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint at 10:30am.

A 27-year-old was arrested at about 4:45pm when he sought medical treatment at a hospital on Aug. 20, and another 24-year-old was arrested at a hospital on the same day at about 8:50pm.

On Aug. 21, a 30-year-old man surrendered himself to the police at about 7:30am and was arrested.

According to SPF, all persons are believed to know one another, and the fight broke out due to a dispute.

Two penknives and a breadknife were believed to have been used in the incident and were seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Three men, 25 to 32 years old, will be charged in court on Aug. 21 with rioting armed with deadly weapon. If convicted, they could face imprisonment for up to 10 years and caning.

"The police have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence that threaten the public safety, in blatant disregard for the law. The offenders will be dealt with sternly and in accordance with the law," said SPF.

Top photos via SPF & Shin Min Daily News