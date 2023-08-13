Back

13 men, 1 woman, 22-32, arrested following fight outside Concorde Shopping Mall that left man dead

When the police arrived, two men were found with multiple injuries and one subsequently passed away.

Hannah Martens | August 21, 2023, 02:21 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) arrested 13 men and one woman aged between 22 and 32 for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting armed with deadly weapons.

On Aug. 20, 2023, at about 6am, the police were alerted to a fight with weapons at 100 Orchard Road, outside Concorde Shopping Mall.

When the police arrived, two men, aged 23 and 29, were found with multiple injuries.

The 23-year-old was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The 29-year-old was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

Two men, aged 28 and 32, were arrested at the scene for their suspected involvement.

On the same day, at around 8:30am, three men and one woman, aged between 22 and 26, were arrested at a multi-storey carpark along Fernvale Road.

Another five men aged 25 to 32 were arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint at 10:30am.

A 27-year-old was arrested at about 4:45pm when he sought medical treatment at a hospital on Aug. 20, and another 24-year-old was arrested at a hospital on the same day at about 8:50pm.

On Aug. 21, a 30-year-old man surrendered himself to the police at about 7:30am and was arrested.

According to SPF, all persons are believed to know one another, and the fight broke out due to a dispute.

Two penknives and a breadknife were believed to have been used in the incident and were seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Three men, 25 to 32 years old, will be charged in court on Aug. 21 with rioting armed with deadly weapon. If convicted, they could face imprisonment for up to 10 years and caning.

"The police have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence that threaten the public safety, in blatant disregard for the law. The offenders will be dealt with sternly and in accordance with the law," said SPF.

Top photos via SPF & Shin Min Daily News

Successful applicants can collect S$10 Lee Kuan Yew coins from Sep. 4 -Nov. 26

The coins were launched to commemorate Lee's 100th birth anniversary.

August 21, 2023, 01:54 PM

Tan Kin Lian: My wife & children had a 'difficult time' last 12 years because of my previous election loss

Tan said his family had also preferred that he not stand for the current Presidential Election.

August 21, 2023, 12:48 PM

Russian lander 'ceases to exist' as it crashes into moon, Indian moon lander waiting in orbit

This was Russia's first attempt at a moon landing in 47 years.

August 21, 2023, 12:44 PM

Tan Kin Lian: Majority of people who saw my posts on 'pretty girls' think it's lighthearted & fun

Tan said such people are also malicious towards his fellow hopeful Ng Kok Song.

August 21, 2023, 12:22 PM

1 man dies after 10-person fight at 6am outside Concorde Shopping Mall in Orchard

Witnesses said that fights often occur in the area.

August 21, 2023, 11:30 AM

Yishun HDB cafe that sells alcohol says post by Nee Soon GRC MP 'negatively' affected business

It said it's not a pub.

August 21, 2023, 11:11 AM

Woman sees live cockroach lodged in plane window throughout 3-hour domestic China flight

Highly resilient.

August 21, 2023, 02:47 AM

PM Lee's National Day Rally 2023, summarised

Key announcements.

August 20, 2023, 09:32 PM

'These incidents will not delay my timetable for renewal': PM Lee

He said the Covid-19 pandemic postponed his plans to step down by 2022, but he assured Singaporeans that recent "controversial issues" will not disrupt his "timetable for renewal".

August 20, 2023, 09:00 PM

Lee Kuan Yew told MPs S'pore must always remain clean & incorruptible, & to lead by example: PM Lee

"Otherwise," Lee Kuan Yew said, "we are finished."

August 20, 2023, 08:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.