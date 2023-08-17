Universal Studios S'pore Halloween Horror Nights 2023 haunted house inspired by The Weeknd's albums

Universal Studios Singapore (USS) has teamed up with Canadian singer The Weeknd for a haunted house inspired by the singer's albums "After Hours" and "Dawn FM".

The spectacle will be for 2023's Halloween Horror Nights.

The 2023 Halloween Horror Nights at USS will be from Sep. 29 to Nov. 4 over 18 nights.

Following a similar haunted house in 2022 at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, the enhanced house named "The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Nightmare" will feature five new rooms inspired by The Weeknd's fifth studio album, "Dawn FM".

Halloween significant to The Weeknd's music

The haunted house is inspired by The Weeknd's music and short films, and it will bring guests through winding corridors of The Weeknd's "unnerving" nightclub and witness "the horrors" trapped within its walls as guests attempt to escape The Weeknd and his "never-ending purgatory of pain".

The haunted house will be underscored by a horror movie soundtrack based on remixes of select tracks from "After Hours" and "Dawn FM".

"Halloween has been significant to my music, and that makes Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights such a fun and novel stage to bring my music around the world. I’m thrilled to have a haunted house in Singapore and share this experience with my fans in Southeast Asia," said the singer.

Joining The Weeknd's haunted house are four other haunted houses, including the "All of Us Are Dead" haunted house, a collaboration with Netflix based on the Korean zombie series.

Director of Resort Experience at Resorts World Sentosa, Markham Gannon, shared that this will be the first time USS Halloween Horror Nights will have two haunted houses based on "world-famous intellectual properties".

"It is a great representation of the combination of Asian and Western elements that we have at the event, including the original content created for this region," said Gannon.

"We are excited to bring 'The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Nightmare' haunted house to fans in Southeast Asia and how music and horror can blend into an unforgettable experience."

Halloween Horror Nights 2023

The 11th edition of Halloween Horror Nights will be from Sep. 29 to Nov. 4, 2023.

It will include five haunted houses, three scare zones, two live shows and a multi-sensory dining experience.

The event will run across 18 nights, with 10 peak nights and eight non-peak nights.

Early bird tickets, which end on Aug. 17, cost S$79 on non-peak nights and S$89 on peak nights. These tickets will also include a limited-edition Halloween Horror Night souvenir, a S$5 food and beverage voucher, S$5 retail voucher and an interactive LED wristband.

Top photos via Resorts World Sentosa