Halloween Horror Nights 2023 from Sep. 29 to Nov. 4, tickets from S$79

The 11th edition of Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) will be happening from Sep. 29 to Nov. 4, 2023.

This year's HHN will include:

Five haunted houses

Three scare zones

Two live shows

A multi-sensory dining experience

Haunted houses

One of the five haunted houses is the All of Us Are Dead haunted house, which is a collaboration with Netflix centring on the same-titled Korean zombie series.

Rebirth of the Matriarch

This haunted house brings back the titular character from the very first edition of HHN. Guests will step into a family home where a deadly ritual is being conducted to bring The Matriarch back to life.

DIYU: Descent into Hell

Guests will face King Yama's judgement and punishment for their earthly sins.

Grimm Encounters

A twisted take on the Pied Piper, whose sinister tunes have corrupted everyone's favourite fairy tales.

The fifth immersive haunted house will be announced soon.

Scare zones

Dead Man's Wharf

Visitors will come face-to-face with the real-life historical figure Madame Dragon, a Chinese pirate and her motley crew.

The Hacker

A destructive AI being who reigns supreme over a cyber-hellscape where technology feeds off the desperate souls of mankind.

The Cursed Kiramam

An Indian village cursed by the gods, whose once prosperous inhabitants now exist in a state of perpetual torment.

Live shows

Judgement Day

This is the night's grand opening Scaremony. Unfortunate souls will try to escape his final judgement amidst flames and fury.

The Hacker: Game over

A destructive AI being invades and corrupts the games of her victims as she tries to hack her way out of the virtual world and into their nightmares.

Die-ning in Hell

Die-ning in Hell is a three-course meal where diners will be entertained by performances by King Yama's demons.

This is an 80-minute session at the Hollywood China Arcade, with three time slots available:

6pm

7:45pm

9:20pm

Each session costs S$128. A HHN admission ticket must be purchased separately.

Die-ning in Hell is also available on non-event nights on Mondays and Tuesdays, from Oct. 2 to 31 at the following sessions:

5:30pm

7:30pm

Tickets for these dining sessions cost $148.

Tickets from S$79

HHN will run across 18 event nights: 10 peak nights and eight non-peak nights.

Rides and attractions will remain open on these event nights.

Here's how much tickets will cost:

Early bird tickets (now till Aug. 17)

S$79 (non-peak nights)

S$89 (peak nights)

Tickets include a limited-edition HHN souvenir, S$5 HHN food and beverage voucher, S$5 retail voucher and an interactive LED wristband.

Regular tickets (from Aug. 18)

S$79 (non-peak nights)

S$89 (peak nights)

Tickets include a S$5 HHN food and beverage voucher, S$5 retail voucher and an interactive LED wristband.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Top photos from Resorts World Sentosa