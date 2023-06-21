Back

Universal Studios S'pore to feature Netflix's 'All of us are Dead' for Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Zombies galore.

Fasiha Nazren | June 21, 2023, 01:22 PM

Events

Universal Studio Singapore (USS) is collaborating with Netflix to bring "All of Us Are Dead" to Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) 2023.

Korean zombie-themed haunted house

"All of Us Are Dead" is a 2022 Korean zombie Netflix series based on a popular webtoon of the same name.

The series will be featured in a haunted house designed to take fans along the students' journey to escape a zombie outbreak in their high school.

Photo from Netflix.

This is the second collaboration between USS and Netflix.

In 2018, they collaborated for HHN 2018 for a "Stranger Things"-themed haunted house.

Tickets on sale on July 17

This year's edition of HHN will run for 18 nights, from Sep. 29 to Nov. 4, 20-23.

Early bird tickets will go on sale on July 17.

Top image from Netflix and RWS.

