Universal Studios S'pore to feature Netflix's 'All of us are Dead' for Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Universal Studio Singapore (USS) is collaborating with Netflix to bring "All of Us Are Dead" to Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) 2023.

Korean zombie-themed haunted house

"All of Us Are Dead" is a 2022 Korean zombie Netflix series based on a popular webtoon of the same name.

The series will be featured in a haunted house designed to take fans along the students' journey to escape a zombie outbreak in their high school.

This is the second collaboration between USS and Netflix.

In 2018, they collaborated for HHN 2018 for a "Stranger Things"-themed haunted house.

Tickets on sale on July 17

This year's edition of HHN will run for 18 nights, from Sep. 29 to Nov. 4, 20-23.

Early bird tickets will go on sale on July 17.

Top image from Netflix and RWS.