Concorde Shopping Mall fight & death: Suspect, 29, brought back to crime scene

Made to walk through crime scene.

Belmont Lay | August 27, 2023, 10:51 AM

Events

The 29-year-old man, who was charged with murder following a fight and the death of a man exactly a week ago on early Sunday morning at Concorde Shopping Mall, was brought back to the scene on Aug. 27.

Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran is accused of murdering Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail at about 6am on Aug. 20.

The victim sustained multiple injuries and was unconscious when he was sent to the hospital, where he died.

Following the incident, another 23-year-old man, who also sustained multiple injuries, was conveyed conscious to hospital.

Brought back to the scene

Asvain, who had a face mask on and was wearing cuffs on his wrists and ankles, was made to go through the shopping mall premises.

He was one of the 11 suspects brought back to the scene of the crime, but the only one charged with murder.

The suspects were made to walk through the different parts of the premises one at a time.

They were taken to the back entrance of the building facing Kramat Lane, level one inside the mall, as well as through the front entrance facing Orchard Road.

By Zheng Zhangxin

Others charged

Another 10 people have been charged in relation to the case.

Muhammad Shahrulnizam Osman, 30, is accused of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

He allegedly used a bread knife with a 30cm blade to slash another man, Visnu Suriamurthi, 27, in the chest.

Visnu was charged with one count of rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

Five other men were each charged with rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

They are Kavind Raj Kannan, 24, Sharvin Jay Nair, 24, Sridharan Elangovan, 28, Manojkumar Velayanatham, 31, and Arun Kaliaperumal, 32.

The six of them were allegedly members of an unlawful assembly, where either one or more of them allegedly committed the offence and injured the deceased, Isrrat.

Three others, Sijesh Asogan, 25, Mervyn Veryl Daud, 28, and Balakrishna Subramaniam, 32, were already charged on Aug. 21 with one count each of rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

Three others, two men and one woman, aged between 22 and 26, were also involved and they are being investigated by the police.

If found guilty of murder, the offender will face the death penalty.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

Those convicted of rioting with a deadly weapon, can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

Top photos by Zheng Zhangxin

