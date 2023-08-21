Back

10 arrested in S$1 billion raid in S'pore allegedly from 'Fujian Gang', 'spent millions' in nightclubs in 1 night

An anonymous property agent claimed that they had "hundreds" of members in Singapore at one point.

Kerr Puay Hian | August 21, 2023, 06:42 PM

Following the arrest of nine men and one woman and the seizing of more than S$1 billion worth of properties, cars, luxury goods, and cash by the Singapore Police Force on Aug. 16 to crack down on a transnational money laundering syndicate residing in Singapore, more details about the group has emerged.

This was after local Chinese newspapers Shin Min Daily News and Lianhe Zaobao spoke to anonymous sources who claimed that the 10 people belonged to a gang hailing from Fujian, China.

The sources said they were colloquially called "Fujian Gang" and are infamous for their extravagant lifestyles.

An example of their ostentatious displays of wealth was their supposed ability to spend millions of dollars on a single night at a nightclub.

High-profile lifestyle with Ferraris, Lamborghinis & hostesses

A source told Shin Min that the Fujian Gang has been around in Singapore for almost seven years.

Before the pandemic, they were known to hang out at "premium nightclubs" in the Marina Bay Sands area.

They then shifted to the Orchard area post-pandemic.

The source even claimed that it was difficult to miss noticing the group as they showcased their wealth in a conspicuous fashion, often driving expensive cars, such Ferraris and Lamborghinis, to the nightclubs and were often accompanied by hostesses from China.

The person also observed members of the group spending millions of dollars on "hanging flowers" in one night.

The practice of "hanging flowers", a colloquial term for gifting cash gifts, involves presenting garlands indicating monetary rewards to hostesses in nightclubs.

Sources claim Fujian Gang has hundreds of members

The source went as far as to claim that the Fujian Gang members have properties in Japan.

Shin Min reported that, according to another reliable source, many family members of the Fujian Gang have since left Singapore.

Zaobao quoted an anonymous property agent who said the Fujian Gang, at one point, possibly had "hundreds" of members in Singapore.

The agent claimed they split themselves into groups according to surnames, such as Su, Wang, Hu, and Chen.

Zaobao reported that it believes that Su Haijin, the man who jumped off his Good Class Bungalow's balcony during his arrest, is the leader of the Sus, while Wang Dehai is the leader of the Wangs.

The property agent also claimed that Fujian Gang members have the "gangster vibe", and even though they were rich, they often "aggressively" sought "discounts" of 20 to 30 per cent whenever they wanted to buy a property.

Top image of Su Baolin via Shin Min Daily News & Singapore Police Force

