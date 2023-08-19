Man who jumped from 2nd floor GCB balcony identified as Su Haijin. Who is he?

The man who got caught after he supposedly jumped from the second-floor balcony of his Good Class Bungalow (GCB) was allegedly living in a "party house", and often invited friends over, even during the Covid-19 lockdown, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Identified by the authorities as Su Haijin, he was one of the 10 foreigners arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 15, in an islandwide raid to crack down on a transnational money laundering syndicate whose members are residing in Singapore.

The syndicate was believed to be laundering the proceeds of overseas-organised crimes, such as scams and online gambling.

More than S$1 billion worth of cash and assets were seized, frozen or issued with prohibition of disposal orders by the authorities.

Who is Su Haijin?

The Cypriot national, who was originally from Fujian, China, was arrested at his GCB along Ewart Park.

He apparently moved into the estate in 2021, where the monthly rent was about S$80,000 at the time.

He lived in the bungalow with his wife and four children, and his parents and friends lived nearby, Shin Min added.

Su was known to throw parties late into the night, and would hire bartenders and service staff.

His house had a miniature golf course in the courtyard and a karaoke room in the basement.

Even during the Covid-19 lockdown, there were allegedly loud sounds emanating from the house, suggesting that there was a party going on.

Su's luxurious lifestyle and extensive social network reportedly drew the ire of many.

He was made No Signboard Holding's non-executive director on Oct. 11, 2021.

A spokesman for No Signboard Holdings told The Straits Times that Su was not involved in the company's business and operations, and did not participate in any of the board's meetings or decision-making processes.

This is corroborated by the company's 2021 annual report, which showed that Su did not attend a single meeting.

The report also listed Su as holding a 20 per cent stake in the company.

He resigned on Jun. 14, 2022.

The Business Times (BT) reported that it was due to his "current and future business, as well as other commitments" which would "make it difficult for him to continue devoting the time and commitment required as a non-executive director of the company".

BT also reported on Aug. 6, 2021, that Su bought a pair of adjacent bungalows along Sentosa Cove for S$36.37 million, and was required to amalgamate the two plots and redevelop the site to comply with the rule that a non-Singapore citizen may own only one landed home in Singapore.

Jumped from balcony to evade arrest

Su allegedly attempted to resist arrest by jumping off a second-floor balcony.

In the process, he fractured his hands and legs.

He was found hiding in a drain by the police, and charged with one count of resisting lawful apprehension by the police.

He was sent to the hospital for the injuries sustained from the jump, and appeared in court via video link.

He said in court that when the police knocked on his door, he mistook them for somebody else.

He further claimed in court that he was intimately involved with a woman in Dubai in July 2022, and that her boyfriend had threatened to kill him over the affair.

As he was not on trial, the judge stopped Su from speaking further to defend himself.

Su was also found possessing other foreign passports believed to be issued by China and Cambodia.

During Su's arrest, the police seized cash of more than S$2.1 million and other foreign currencies. They issued prohibition of disposal orders for 13 properties and five vehicles with an estimated value of more than S$118 million.

They also seized multiple ornaments and bottles of liquor and wine, and froze four bank accounts with a total balance of more than S$6.7 million, according to a police news release.

Su's older brother, Su Baolin, 41, was also arrested during the raid.

The older Su is a Cambodian national, and was arrested at his GCB along Nassim Road.

He was charged with with one count of fraudulently using a forged document by submitting an allegedly fake income declaration certificate to a bank in Singapore.

BT reported the bank to be Citibank.

Number of properties issued with prohibition of disposal order up from 94 to 105

Initially, a total of 94 properties were issued with prohibition of disposal orders in the aftermath of the police operation, according to a police news release.

The order prevents the owners from selling their properties.

The police has since updated that number to 105 properties after further investigation.

The value of the properties is estimated at S$831 million.

They include seven detached bungalows at Sentosa Cove, 79 condominium units, including 19 under construction, and 19 commercial or industrial spaces.

The GCBs where the foreign nationals were arrested at were not owned by them, and the GCBs were not part of the 105 properties issued with prohibition of disposal orders.

Top photo via Whatsapp and Shin Min