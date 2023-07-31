US won't invite Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee to APEC due to sanctions

The U.S. will not be inviting John Lee, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November 2023, according to White House officials as reported by Washington Post.

The summit is hosted in San Francisco, where leaders of the APEC are expected to convene. Hong Kong is also a member of the APEC.

The Hong Kong chief executive had attended the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) held in Thailand in 2022.

Sanctioned status

Lee has been under sanctions since 2020 with 10 other officials, in light of Hong Kong’s implementation of the national security law.

The U.S. Treasury said that he was involved in “ involved in coercing, arresting, detaining, or imprisoning individuals” under the law, as well as its “development, adoption, or implementation.

He was elected as the special administration region's chief executive in May 2022 and was sworn into the role shortly after.

Hong Kong can still attend the APEC summit despite Lee’s sanctioned status, said the anonymous officials, noting that another senior representative can participate instead, Washington Post reported.

The decision

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted on Jul. 28, saying that he and a few other lawmakers have urged the U.S. State Department to not invite Lee.

I, along w/ @SenJeffMerkley, @RepMcGovern, Rep. Smith have urged @StateDept to not invite Chief Executive Lee to APEC. While their decision took longer than it should, this is the right call. Hosting a sanctioned human rights violator who represses Hong Kongers is a nonstarter. https://t.co/PpX869rODm — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) July 28, 2023

A spokesperson from the State Department, as cited by Reuters, said that the summit’s participation will be in line with “U.S. laws and regulations and on the basis of the spirit and principles of APEC."

China disapproves

In response to the decision, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the sanctions on Lee and other officials “illegal and unreasonable”.

She said that the decision to not invite the Hong Kong leader was “yet another mistake", and “blatantly violates APEC rules and gravely contravenes the U.S. commitment as the host”.

“China strongly disapproves of and firmly opposes this and has made serious démarches to the U.S.”

She noted that China will "firmly safeguard the legitimate and lawful right of Hong Kong, China to attend APEC meetings".

Liu Pengyu, the spokesperson of China’s Embassy in the U.S, said similarly that China was strongly opposed to the decision, Reuters reported.

Lee’s office also issued a statement on Jul. 28, stating the U.S. “is obliged to fulfill its basic responsibilities as a host to follow the rules and usual practice of APEC”, which includes inviting the chief executive.

“A host has the responsibilities to issue letters of invitation to APEC leaders and facilitate their attendance of the AELM.” “APEC meetings do not belong to any country or economy, and APEC has its rules and conventions.”

Political backdrop

This comes shortly after Hong Kong issued bounties of HK$1 million (S$170,697) each for eight democracy activists based overseas.

Among them was Anna Kwok, the executive director at the Hong Kong Democracy Council, who had urged the U.S. to bar Lee’s potential entry to the country in a statement (Jul. 3).

The Hong Kong leader expressed full support for the arrest warrants and said that the individuals will be subject to a "lifelong pursuit", Global Times reported.

On Jun. 30, over 50 civic organisations issued an open letter to U.S. President Joe Biden, urging the non-lifting of sanctions against Lee as well as calling him a “sanctioned human rights abuser”.

Lee also recently wrapped up a week-long trip to Southeast Asia, including Singapore, in a bid to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen economic cooperation.

Top image via Facebook/John KC Lee