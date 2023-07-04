Back

Hong Kong police offer bounties of S$172,000 each for 8 activists based overseas

Accused of foreign collusion, subversion and secession.

Yen Zhi Yi | July 04, 2023, 02:16 PM

Events

Hong Kong’s national security police issued bounties of HK$1 million (S$172,451) each for eight democracy activists based abroad, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported.

The eight self-exiled activists are former lawmakers Ted Hui, 41, and Dennis Kwok, 45; activists Nathan Law, 29, Anna Kwok, 26, Elmer Yuen, 74, Mung Siu-tat, 51, and Finn Lau, 29; as well as solicitor Kevin Yam, 46.

These individuals are based in various countries and have been accused of collusion with foreign forces, according to AFP.

Among them, some were alleged to have taken part in inciting subversion, subversion as well as secession.

Law enforcement

At a press conference on Jul. 3, the chief superintendent of the police’s national security department Steve Li remarked that the bounties were not just for show, but for law enforcement, HKFP reported.

He also referred to Article 37 and 38 of the national security law, noting that it was the responsibility of the Hong Kong police to arrest those who act against the special administrative region’s national security.

The law, imposed in June 2020 over Hong Kong, gave Beijing wide-ranging powers to crack down on dissent.

It criminalises any acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers. All the offences carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

So far, 260 individuals have been arrested under the national security law, with most of them being pro-democracy lawmakers, activists, journalists and unionists, AFP reported.

Accused of endangering national security

Li said that the wanted individuals “have committed very serious offences that endanger national security”, according to AFP.

“They advocated for sanctions to damage Hong Kong's interests and intimidate Hong Kong's officials with some targeting specifically some judges and prosecutors.”

A bounty of HK$1 million (S$172,451) will be offered to whoever who gave information on the location of each activist which would lead to “the arrest or satisfactory prosecution".

“Of course, you may say that now they are in overseas, that will not be useful. But you never know, maybe someday they come back to Hong Kong through other illegal means, that kind of information should be very useful for us,” Li was quoted as saying by HKFP.

However, he noted that Hong Kong police cannot arrest the individuals if they do not return to the special administrative region.

US, UK, Australia slam the bounties

After the Hong Kong police’s announcement, the U.S. condemned the move via a statement (Jul. 3) by U.S. State Department Matthew Miller.

“The extraterritorial application of the Beijing-imposed National Security Law is a dangerous precedent that threatens the human rights and fundamental freedoms of people all over the world.”

He also called for the Hong Kong government to withdraw the arrest warrants and “respect other countries’ sovereignty”.

UK’s Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, responded by saying that the UK strongly objects to the national security law, and will “not tolerate any attempts by China to intimidate and silence individuals in the UK and overseas".

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong remarked that they were “deeply disappointed” with the decision, according to Reuters.

The country's Acting Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs James Paterson also issued a media statement on Jul. 4, calling it an "unacceptable attempt to silence and intimidate critics of the Chinese government living in Australia".

Among the wanted individuals, two are based in Australia, three in the UK and three in the U.S.

On Jul. 4, the Chinese Embassy to the UK issued a statement to express its strong dissatisfaction towards UK lawmakers, claiming that they were "harbouring fugitives", according to a translation by the Global Times.

It also urged the UK to stop exploiting anti-China and Hong Kong elements that endanger their security and sovereignty.

Activists react to arrest warrants

Some of the wanted activists have also responded to the bounty and reiterated that they would continue with their advocacy for democracy overseas.

Yam, a senior fellow at Georgetown Center for Asian Law, told Reuters that he will continue to “speak out against the crackdown” and “against the tyranny that is now reigning over the city that was once one of the freest in Asia”.

He was accused of meeting with leaders of foreign countries and instigating sanctions against Hong Kong officials, according to HKFP.

Hui, a former legislator living in exile in Australia, called the bounty “ridiculous and hilarious”, noting that it made it clearer to western democracies that China “is going towards more extreme authoritarianism”, Reuters and AFP reported.

Kwok, who is the executive director at the Hong Kong Democracy Council, urged the U.S. to bar Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee’s potential entry to the country in a statement (Jul. 3).

“The Hong Kong government is absurdly overreaching by issuing a bounty for myself and seven other activists in exile”, she wrote.

Meanwhile, Lee himself expressed full support for the arrest warrants and said that the individuals will be subject to a "lifelong pursuit", Global Times reported.

Lau and Law, both based in the UK, also responded to the bounty announcement on Twitter separately.

