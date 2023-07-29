Back

Tottenham Hotspur visits local children's charity for batik painting while in S'pore

Ilyda Chua | July 29, 2023, 11:45 AM

Five Tottenham Hotspur players paid a visit to a children's charity during their pre-season tour stop in Singapore.

The group, including star player Harry Kane, joined the children for a batik-painting activity on Jul. 25.

Giving back

The Children's Wishing Well is a local charity that supports children from low-income and disadvantaged backgrounds.

In a video posted on the Spurs Facebook page, the players are shown painting with the kids and posing with their finished artworks.

Kane said:

"Whenever we can come and give a little back to the community or the country that we visit, then we try and do that."

Midfielder Eric Dier added:

"It's been a lot of fun to come here, and hopefully the kids have had a good time. While we're here, it's great that we do these kind of things, and hopefully we've left them with a memory that they'll cherish."

"And they'll start watching the Premier League and see our faces, and be able to say that they met us," he quipped.

Football in the Lion City

The football club arrived in Singapore on Jul. 24.

Their open training session at the National Stadium on Jul. 25 saw over 6,000 fans in attendance, including fans who had travelled from South Korea, India, and China to watch the team.

The Jul. 26 match against the Lion City Sailors, meanwhile, drew over 25,000 supporters.

Star players from the Premier League side, such as Kane, Son Heung Min, and Richarlison made appearances on the pitch.

The Spurs eventually beat the Singapore Premier League team 5-1 to win the Tiger Cup.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Top photo from Tottenham Hotspur/Facebook 

