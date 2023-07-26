'Makcik loves Sonny': Over 6,000 fans turn up at S'pore National Stadium to see Tottenham Hotspur

English football club Tottenham Hotspur will be facing Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors (LCS) in the Tiger Cup at the National Stadium on Wednesday (Jul. 26) evening.

Spurs arrived in Singapore on Jul. 24, 2023 as part of their pre-season tour.

Star players, such as South Korean Son Heung Min, England skipper Harry Kane, and Brazilian Richarlison were part of the Premier League club's squad ahead of their game against LCS.

On Tuesday (Jul. 25) evening, the Spurs squad had an open training session at the National Stadium.

Thousands of fans in attendance

Over 6,000 fans turned up at the stadium to catch a glimpse of the Premier League players.

Most of the fans came clad in Spurs' white and navy blue jersey.

A number of fans also brought along some signs and banners, in hopes of getting their favourite players' attention.

The fans that stood out

Some fans took things a step further to stand out from the rest.

Makcik

For instance, one woman held up a unique sign to express her admiration for Spurs superstar Son.

Her sign, which had two heart symbols, simply stated "Makcik loves Sonny".

Kid with binoculars

In the front row seat, a young kid was spotted using binoculars to get a clearer view of the players in action.

Fans who travelled from overseas

There were also fans from other countries who had travelled to Singapore specifically to see the Spurs players.

Mothership talked to fans that came from South Korea, India, China, Indonesia, as well as Brunei.

One fan who travelled from Brunei told Mothership that he arrived in Singapore on Tuesday (Jul. 25) morning. This was his first time in Singapore.

He added that he bought the tickets for both the open training session and the match as soon as the ticket sales were released.

"[I] knew I had to come. So I had to take leave from work to come all the way [to Singapore] just for this," he said.

Spurs team "excited" to be in Singapore

At a pre-match press conference on Tuesday (Jul. 25) afternoon, Spurs midfielder Oliver Skipp said the team was "really excited" to be in Singapore.

He added:

"We always feel really welcome here and we're very aware of the fans that we have in these areas. It's nice to be able to give back with our time and get good games in these countries. We've really felt your love and support in Singapore.”

In a previous session with the media, Spurs' new head coach Ange Postecoglou said he was "looking forward" to the game with LCS.

Week-long Singapore Festival of Football

Spurs' match against LCS for the Tiger Cup is the first match of the week-long Singapore Festival of Football.

Other international football clubs, including Liverpool FC, Leicester City FC and FC Bayern Munich, will also be in Singapore.

Liverpool will defend their Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy against Leicester on Jul. 30.

The Reds will then face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the Singapore Trophy, presented by Audi and Standard Chartered, on Aug. 2.

