Back

Scalpers selling Taylor Swift S'pore concert tickets on Carousell for up to S$3,000

Queue numbers and access codes were also listed on the platform.

Daniel Seow | July 05, 2023, 06:23 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

The UOB presale of tickets for Taylor Swift's upcoming Singapore concerts lasted for three hours on June 5 before selling out.

And with over one million virtual users queuing up for the tickets, the presale's abrupt end likely left many disappointed Swifties in its wake.

What also happened very swiftly, was the tickets being listed on Carousell at marked-up prices.

Ticket prices marked up by up to 10 times

As early as 2pm, two hours from the start of the sale, Cat 1 tickets for Swift's "The Eras Tour" concert were listed at prices ranging from S$480 to as much as S$3,000.

The original ticket price? S$348.

Some of the cheaper listings were clearly in high demand.

For instance, one seller who put up a S$600 listing apologised for slower replies, as he was being spammed with messages from interested buyers.

Screenshot via Carousell.

Another seller who put up a listing for S$480 clarified that tickets would only be sold to the highest bidder.

Screenshot via Carousell.

The most expensive Cat 1 ticket on Carousell was going for S$3,000, a markup of almost 10 times.

Screenshot via Carousell.

Other VIP packages, which are typically priced up to S$1,228, were being sold for as much as S$10,488, more than eight times the price.

Not nice.

Screenshot via Carousell.

Other unlucky users flooded Carousell with "Looking For" or "Willing to Buy" posts, which detailed the types of tickets they were looking to purchase, as well as their budget.

These were usually listed for S$0 -- likely open to negotiations.

Screenshot via Carousell.

Selling queue numbers and access passes

A few resourceful individuals also took to Carousell to hawk alternative means of acquiring Swift's concert tickets.

For example, desirable queue numbers.

This queue number, which was not far from the magic number of 10,000, was reportedly sold for a cool S$200.

Screenshot from Carousell.

Other scalpers were selling access codes for the general sale of the tickets, which will be held on July 7.

This was a code that was sent to fans who previously registered their interest, which will allow them to participate in the general sale and purchase up to four tickets per code.

One seller, for instance, thought their access code was worth S$380.

Screenshot via Carousell.

Another fan, on the other hand, was selling hers because she "didn't believe in her own luck" for the upcoming sale.

Screenshot via Carousell.

Top image from Taylor Swift on Instagram / Carousell.

Pritam Singh explains why WP supports new law to combat cybercrimes but not POFMA or FICA

WP believes that oversight was insufficient for POFMA and FICA.

July 05, 2023, 06:35 PM

Value Dollar shop opens in Johor Bahru but some already feel it 'doesn't look cheap'

When you go to JB to try and escape Singapore price.

July 05, 2023, 06:01 PM

One Ok Rock S'pore concert tickets priced between S$108 & S$248

Concert capital.

July 05, 2023, 03:39 PM

Up to 60 monkeys hang out at Punggol Settlement restaurant regularly, unsettle shopowners

They come in peace. Hopefully.

July 05, 2023, 03:39 PM

Man, 48, charged with attempted murder for driving van into cyclist, 32, at Kaki Bukit

He is set to return to court on Jul. 26, 2023.

July 05, 2023, 03:28 PM

NDP e-coupons: 1-for-1 offers & discounts on food, home appliances & entertainment

How better to celebrate National Day than with a good deal.

July 05, 2023, 03:11 PM

S'pore looking to expand FTAs & access new foreign markets to mitigate technical recession risk: Gan Kim Yong

While MTI does not expect a technical recession this year, the possibility cannot be ruled out.

July 05, 2023, 02:34 PM

Here's a tl;dr of what happened in Parliament on Shanmugam & Vivian renting Ridout Road properties

Now you know.

July 05, 2023, 02:09 PM

Over 1 million in virtual queue for Taylor Swift S'pore's UOB presale

Screaming, crying.

July 05, 2023, 12:52 PM

In 2022, S'pore recorded its lowest no. of births & highest no. of deaths since 1960

Most births and deaths were registered among the Chinese.

July 05, 2023, 12:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.