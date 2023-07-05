Scalpers selling Taylor Swift S'pore concert tickets on Carousell for up to S$3,000

The UOB presale of tickets for Taylor Swift's upcoming Singapore concerts lasted for three hours on June 5 before selling out.

And with over one million virtual users queuing up for the tickets, the presale's abrupt end likely left many disappointed Swifties in its wake.

What also happened very swiftly, was the tickets being listed on Carousell at marked-up prices.

Ticket prices marked up by up to 10 times

As early as 2pm, two hours from the start of the sale, Cat 1 tickets for Swift's "The Eras Tour" concert were listed at prices ranging from S$480 to as much as S$3,000.

The original ticket price? S$348.

Some of the cheaper listings were clearly in high demand.

For instance, one seller who put up a S$600 listing apologised for slower replies, as he was being spammed with messages from interested buyers.

Another seller who put up a listing for S$480 clarified that tickets would only be sold to the highest bidder.

The most expensive Cat 1 ticket on Carousell was going for S$3,000, a markup of almost 10 times.

Other VIP packages, which are typically priced up to S$1,228, were being sold for as much as S$10,488, more than eight times the price.

Not nice.

Other unlucky users flooded Carousell with "Looking For" or "Willing to Buy" posts, which detailed the types of tickets they were looking to purchase, as well as their budget.

These were usually listed for S$0 -- likely open to negotiations.

Selling queue numbers and access passes

A few resourceful individuals also took to Carousell to hawk alternative means of acquiring Swift's concert tickets.

For example, desirable queue numbers.

This queue number, which was not far from the magic number of 10,000, was reportedly sold for a cool S$200.

Other scalpers were selling access codes for the general sale of the tickets, which will be held on July 7.

This was a code that was sent to fans who previously registered their interest, which will allow them to participate in the general sale and purchase up to four tickets per code.

One seller, for instance, thought their access code was worth S$380.

Another fan, on the other hand, was selling hers because she "didn't believe in her own luck" for the upcoming sale.

