Taiwanese singer Show Luo performing at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Oct. 7, 2023

Tickets start from S$108.

Fiona Tan | July 28, 2023, 01:31 AM

Events

Taiwanese singer Show Luo is back and you can catch him live in Singapore real soon.

Show Lo World Tour Evolution 2023

IMC Live Global announced on Jul. 27, 2023 that Luo will be holding a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The stop in Singapore is part of the Asia leg of the 43-year-old's "Show Lo World Tour Evolution 2023".

Luo will kick off his tour with two back-to-back shows at Taipei Arena on Jul. 29 and 30, before he heads down under to perform in Australia approximately one month later.

There, he will perform a show in Melbourne followed by Sydney on Sep. 8 and 10 respectively.

Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct. 7

After Australia, Luo will stop in Singapore, but for one night only on Oct. 7, 2023.

This is the first time in six years that Luo is performing in Singapore.

Luo's previous performance in Singapore was at the Resorts World Ballroom in Resorts World Convention Centre on Aug. 12 2017 as part of his "Crazy World Tour".

Tickets start from S$108

Prices for his show start from S$108 for Cat 5 tickets and go up to S$288 for Cat 1 tickets.

Tickets can be bought from Sistic from 11am onwards on Aug. 2.

However, the pre-sale starts at 11am on Jul. 31 for Singtel members, and at 11am on Aug. 1 for IMC Live Global fans.

Interested individuals can register as an IMC Live Global fan here and subscribe to its newsletter before 12pm on Jul. 31, 2023 to gain pre-sale access.

You can see Luo's tour poster and seating information below:

Image courtesy of IMC Live Global.

Image courtesy of IMC Live Global.

Get more Show Luo

Top image from 羅志祥 SHOW/Facebook and IMC Live Global

