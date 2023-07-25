Qin Gang has been removed as China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi to take over

Qin Gang has been removed from his post as China’s foreign minister, according to Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency.

The decision was made during a session by the country’s 14th National People's Congress (NPC) standing committee.

A month of speculations

The announcement comes about a month after Qin, 57, was last seen in public, leading to speculations about his whereabouts.

Qin, the former China ambassador to the U.S., was appointed as foreign minister in December 2022.

He last appeared in public on Jun. 25 after meeting with officials from Russia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, according to Reuters.

A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry spokesperson cited “health reasons” for his absence, according to the Associated Press (AP).

His unusual absence subsequently led to rumours of an alleged affair as the reason for his disappearance from the public eye.

Experience

During his tenure, Qin had reiterated China's position on Taiwan, calling it a "red line that must not be crossed" in U.S-China relations, but also expressed optimism in pursuing stable ties.

In June 2023, he met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and held talks that lasted for more than seven hours.

Earlier in the year, he also met with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who described him as an “accomplished diplomat” and a “good man”, citing his extensive diplomatic experience.

Qin previously served as China’s Ambassador to the U.S. from 2021 to 2023 and as Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2018 to 2021.

Wang Yi back as foreign minister

Wang Yi, who served as Foreign Minister from 2013 to 2022 and is China's highest-ranking diplomat, was appointed to replace Qin, according to Xinhua.

Wang had recently represented China to attend the Asean-plus foreign ministers’ meetings in Indonesia as well as the meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers in South Africa.

In other moves, the committee also removed Yi Gang as the central bank governor, replacing him with Pan Gongsheng.

Besides personnel changes, they reviewed a draft amendment to a criminal law related to graft.

China’s President Xi Jinping effectuated the appointments and removals, while the session's 169 attendees approved the decisions made.

Top image via Getty Images - Thomas Trutschel/Photothek