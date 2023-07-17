Back

Speculation rife as China’s foreign minister Qin Gang not seen in unusual 3-week absence

His whereabouts are unknown.

Yen Zhi Yi | July 17, 2023, 06:41 PM

Events

China’s foreign minister Qin Gang has not been seen in public for weeks.

Qin, 57, who was appointed as foreign minister in December 2022, was last seen in public on Jun. 25 after meeting with officials from Russia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, according to Reuters.

He also did not attend the Asean-plus foreign ministers’ meetings held in Jakarta, where top China diplomat Wang Yi represented China instead.

Though China’s foreign ministry spokesperson cited “health reasons” for Qin’s absence, he had earlier denied hearing about a Politico report speculating that the latter had health issues, Bloomberg reported.

Qin was also scheduled to meet European Union’s (EU) high representative for foreign affairs Josep Borrell in Beijing in early July 2023.

However, China abruptly postponed Borrell’s trip without giving an explanation, while the EU knew of the postponement merely two days before his planned arrival, Reuters reported.

Rumours

Qin’s unusual absence from the public eye has since garnered interest among netizens, who went on to speculate what has happened to him.

An affair?

Some social media users have speculated that he could have been arrested due to an extramarital affair.

While there is no hard evidence, it is alleged that Qin was involved in an affair with a Cambridge-educated female reporter for Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV, Fu Xiaotian.

The unverified rumours also extend to Fu's baby.

Fu is the producer and presenter of Phoenix TV's programme "Talk with World Leaders", and has a garden named after her in Churchill College at the University of Cambridge.

Interactions

Fu, 40, conducted an interview with Qin on U.S.-China relations while in Washington in March 2022.

Some netizens analysed her activity on Chinese social media Weibo, which revealed that she has a baby son and has made several cryptic posts without naming her baby's father.

However, photos purportedly showing Fu's actual family later emerged on Weibo.

Screenshot via Weibo

Meanwhile, Taiwanese news outlet Mirror Media reported that others viewed Qin's disappearance as more than just his alleged extramarital affair, but one with more "secrets" behind it.

