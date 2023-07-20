Popular says it doesn't support or endorse 'Populist' t-shirt

Following the utterance of the "f***ing populist" phrase by then-Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, which subsequently got circulated widely and embedded in the public's consciousness, a local online store, Hashtag65Singapore, seized the opportunity to capitalise on the attention.

They adapted the "Popular" bookstore logo to read "Populist", printed it on t-shirts, and started selling them for S$35 a piece.

The t-shirts attracted widespread attention for its witty use of font, and uncanny resemblance to an established brand -- all the while with tongue firmly in cheek.

Popular issues response

In response to Mothership's queries about the use of the "Popular" logo as inspiration for the t-shirt's "Populist" design, Popular chose to distance itself from the product and its genesis.

In a statement, the bookstore chain said: "The use of the elements of our logo in the creation of this product has not been approved or authorised by us."

"We would like to clarify that Popular neither endorses nor supports in any way the "Populist T-Shirt" sold by Hashtag65," the Singapore-based company with subsidiaries in Canada, China, and Malaysia added.

"While we understand that this is an attempt at injecting humour on a trending topic, we want to emphasise that this product does not represent our stand on the issue nor does it reflect our brand identity and values."

The full statement as follows:

We are issuing this press release to address recent news circulating on social media and various media outlets regarding the "Populist T-Shirt" released by the seller, Hashtag65. We would like to clarify that Popular neither endorses nor supports in any way the "Populist T-Shirt" sold by Hashtag65. While we understand that this is an attempt at injecting humour on a trending topic, we want to emphasise that this product does not represent our stand on the issue nor does it reflect our brand identity and values. We are aware of the concerns raised by netizens regarding the similarity of the graphics used on the "Populist T-Shirt" to the Popular logo. It is important to note that the "Populist T-Shirt" is not our staff uniform, nor is it an item sold in our stores. We are in no way affiliated to, associated with or collaborating with Hashtag65 in the creation, production, distribution, and sale of this T-shirt. As such, none of the proceeds from the sale of the "Populist T-Shirt" are directed to Popular. We urge all customers to exercise caution and prudence in making your purchases as Popular cannot be accountable or liable for any claims, damages, or losses whatsoever resulting or arising directly or indirectly from the purchase of the "Populist T-Shirt". As a homegrown brand of almost 100 years, Popular prides itself on being a responsible retailer that serves the community and upholds our shared values. We remain steadfast and focused on our mission to promote education and learning for the whole family. We extend our sincere gratitude to our customers for their continuous support and loyalty.

Top photo via Hashtag65Singapore & Popular