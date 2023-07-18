Kembangan residents react to Tan Chuan-Jin's shock resignation

Following Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin's shock resignation from the People's Action Party (PAP), over an affair with fellow PAP Member of Parliament (MP) Cheng Li Hui, on Jul. 17, 2023, Mothership spoke to some residents in the Kembangan area, to gather their views on Tan, and their reaction to the news.

Tan has served as an MP in the Kembangan-Chai Chee division for the past 12 years, since 2011, when he was first elected.

Shocked by the news

The five residents that Mothership spoke to were generally shocked and disappointed by the news of Tan's resignation.

Ng, 34, who grew up in Kembangan, initially thought Tan's resignation was linked to the hot mic incident, which happened on Apr. 17, to which Tan apologised for using "unparliamentary language" after a video clip of it circulated online recently.

However, after knowing that there was more to it, she was shocked and disappointed. Tan's departure also felt "very sudden" to her.

She also said it was "puzzling" that even though Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong first knew about Tan and Cheng's affair in 2020, he had only issued an ultimatum to them to break it off in February 2023.

At the press conference on Jul. 17, PM Lee explained:

"I was alerted of this after the last [GE] in 2020, I do not know when it began, but they were spoken to, counseled. Unfortunately, the matter didn't close and so it came to the hard conversation we had in February this year."

Another long-time resident, who wishes to be known as Raj, admitted that the news was "unfortunate".

The 52-year-old has stayed in the area for 21 years.

He had met Tan as an MP on a few occasions, mostly when his children were being presented with prizes for doing well in school.

Raj also remembered striking up a conversation with Tan as they were both fans of Liverpool football club.

He thought the news would come as a greater disappointment to Tan's family.

Lim, a resident for 16 years, was in disbelief when she heard about Tan's affair, and she initially did not think Tan was to blame.

However, once she learnt that PM Lee had warned Tan to end the "inappropriate relationship" with Cheng, she reasoned that Tan should have heeded PM Lee's advice.

"I think he was being stubborn, and didn't take the warnings seriously," she added.

'A good MP'

Despite the scandal, the residents fondly remembered Tan's time as an MP.

A 90-year-old resident, surnamed Ng, who has lived in the area for 12 years, repeatedly emphasised in Cantonese that Tan was a "good" MP.

She remembered that he would regularly turn up for community events like Mid-Autumn Festival and Mother's Day celebrations to show his support.

Tan also had an affinity for the elderly and was a friendly face, shared another 74-year-old resident, surnamed Lee.

Lee said Tan would frequently join Lengkong Tiga Resident's Committee, to deliver vegetables to seniors in the neighbourhood.

Lim, another elderly resident who is friends with Ng and Lee, also recalled Tan popping by her home just to say hello and have a quick chat. Through these interactions, Lim felt that he was sincere, humble and genuinely cared for the people.

"He's a good MP here, and I have no complaints about him," she said.

The residents interviewed were also satisfied with the way Tan and his fellow MPs managed the estate.

Raj shared that when his daughter was younger, she really wanted a swing in the playground next to their block.

After bringing up the request to Tan, a worker was sent to assess the situation.

Although swings were not eventually installed due to space constraints, he appreciated that Tan had listened to his request and some "action was taken".

Raj also brought up the Home Improvement Programme being rolled out the estate in mid-2023, as evidence of the MPs' commitment to improve living conditions for the residents.

"You don't see graffiti on our walls here, and the roads are maintained well," he added.

Ng, who is a social service practitioner, also lauded Tan's efforts to uplift low-income families in the country, as well as in the area.

She said Tan was vocal in promoting the KidStart programme, which supports young children aged one to six in their health and school-going needs.

Tan had also pushed for a free dental clinic to be opened for underprivileged residents in Chai Chee, which opened its doors earlier in July.

Edwin Tong, Tan See Leng will be supporting residents

Tan has since stepped down from his Speaker and MP duties following the scandal.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, one of the anchor ministers at Marine Parade GRC, will take care of the residents in Kembangan‐Chai Chee ward.

In a Facebook post on July 17, Tong said he would be supported in this by fellow Marine Parade GRC MP Tan See Leng, the manpower minister, who will be supporting the municipal and infrastructural needs of the ward.

Tong also had a "frank and candid sharing" with volunteers serving the needs of Kembangan Chai-Chee residents.

"They are understandably downcast and shocked at the turn of events, but are resolute and determined not to let their good work and rapport be undermined by this incident," Tong wrote.

"I assured them that my team and I will work hard to support them to the best of our abilities," he concluded.

