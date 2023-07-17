Tan Chuan-Jin & Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui resign over matters related to 'propriety & personal conduct'

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has resigned as speaker and member of parliament (MP) on Jul. 17, 2023.

In a statement by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, he said that he has accepted Tan's resignation from the People's Action Party (PAP).

The statement mentioned: "His resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years."

PM Lee also thanked Tan for being a member of his team and wishes him and his family the best in his "next phase of life".

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong will take care of the residents in Kembangan‐Chai Chee ward in Marine Parade GRC.

Tan's letter to PM Lee

PM Lee's letter to Tan

In a separate statement from PM Lee, he announced that the MP for Tampines East Cheng Li Hui has also resigned as MP and member of the PAP.

Her resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct that the PAP has upheld all these years, PM Lee said.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli will take care of the residents in her ward.

Cheng's letter to PM Lee

PM Lee's letter to Cheng

