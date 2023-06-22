Back

Will Elon Musk fight Mark Zuckerberg in a cage match?

The challenge was sparked by Musk mocking Zuckerberg's upcoming Twitter replacement.

Tan Min-Wei | June 22, 2023, 08:32 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Two of the world's richest men and tech icons in their own right, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are used to sparring over social media.

However they might soon be sparring in real life.

Pulling on threads

Elon Musk is the CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and until recently social media platform Twitter, a tenure that has been, to put it mildly, controversial.

Bloomberg reports that advertisers are reluctant to spend money on a platform that Musk describes as "troll heaven", with advertising revenue set to continue to fall.

In this environment, there have been several attempts to create a viable alternative to Twitter, from the open source platform Mastodon, to BlueSky, which was founded by Twitter's own founder Jack Dorsey.

But Facebook founder and CEO of umbrella corporation Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, is apparently throwing his hat in the ring, with The Verge reporting that Meta is building an advertiser friendly Twitter competitor called "Threads".

Must was responding to a tweet that commented on the speculation, a sarcastic reply saying that Earth could not wait to be exclusively under Zuckerberg's company's control, mocking the idea that it would be "sane".

Screenshot via Twitter

A commenter replied by saying that Musk should watch out, as Zuckerberg was now a jiu jitsu practitioner, followed by several laughing emojis.

Screenshot via Twitter

Musk replied, saying that he was up for a cage match if Zuckerberg was.

Practitioner

Zuckerberg isn't taking up just jiu jitsu, he has really gotten into Mixed Martial Arts, a hobby that he picked up over the pandemic according to Gizmodo.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

His Instagram post and reels are peppered with pictures and video clips showing him training, and one post shows that he won some bouts at an amateur jiu jitsu competition.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Zuckerberg responded to Musk on his Instagram stories, simply posting a screenshot of the thread and overlaying the words "Send me location."

This is basically the MMA equivalent of asking Musk "Settle where"?

Screenshot via @zuck/Instagram

Octagon

Musk's followers quickly alerted him to Zuckerberg's reply, with Musk nominating the Vegas Octagon , the main venue for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the competition that popularised modern MMA.

Screenshot via Twitter

International media has taken this to mean that the fight is now on, with no less than the BBC saying the two CEOs had agreed to fight.

At this stage, neither appear to have actually spoken to each other about the 'fight'.

Zuckerberg might be serious but Musk (at this moment) appears to be just engaged in banter.

Musk also appears to be doing his best to downplay his chances in such a fight, noting that he almost never works out save for carrying his children.

Screenshot via Twitter

He also claimed to have one special move called the "the Walrus", where he lies on his opponent and does nothing.

Screenshot via Twitter

It promises to be a scintillating contest.

Related stories:

Top image via Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook & TED/YouTube

Missing Titanic submersible may have run out of oxygen

The submersible had been uncontactable for more than three days at the time of writing.

June 22, 2023, 08:14 PM

M'sians threaten to boycott Grab MY after alleged suspension of rider who confronted petrol-pumping S'porean duo

The delivery rider's account has been reactivated.

June 22, 2023, 07:42 PM

New futsal court at Kovan has 8 outdoor pitches sheltered from the weather

If you’re itching to play, there’s a 15 per cent off on all bookings from now till Jun. 30.

June 22, 2023, 07:12 PM

S'pore couple driving 25,000km from London to S'pore across 23 countries in 100 days on S$110,000 budget

That's more countries than I've been to my entire life.

June 22, 2023, 05:32 PM

Jokowi declares 5-day weekend for Indonesians

Jun. 28 and Jun. 30 are now holidays.

June 22, 2023, 04:38 PM

SPH Media files police report after investigation into inflated circulation figures

An investigation by SPH's audit and risk committee detailed the sources of the inflated numbers.

June 22, 2023, 04:26 PM

Food delivery cyclist knocks down woman at Toa Payoh, tries to escape, fights passerby & gets arrested for outrage of modesty

Fight.

June 22, 2023, 04:04 PM

Johor Bahru KSL hotel lift with baby inside apparently plunged 4 floors

The plunge happened in a "split second".

June 22, 2023, 04:03 PM

OnlyFans creators Kiarakitty & Imyujia open maid cafe at Boat Quay, offers 'special services' & S$20 dance

It serves food too.

June 22, 2023, 03:34 PM

Yishun Ring Road McDonald's customer finds Double Quarter Pounder patty is undercooked

The customer later got diarrhoea thrice.

June 22, 2023, 02:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.