Will Elon Musk fight Mark Zuckerberg in a cage match?

Two of the world's richest men and tech icons in their own right, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are used to sparring over social media.

However they might soon be sparring in real life.

Pulling on threads

Elon Musk is the CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and until recently social media platform Twitter, a tenure that has been, to put it mildly, controversial.

Bloomberg reports that advertisers are reluctant to spend money on a platform that Musk describes as "troll heaven", with advertising revenue set to continue to fall.

In this environment, there have been several attempts to create a viable alternative to Twitter, from the open source platform Mastodon, to BlueSky, which was founded by Twitter's own founder Jack Dorsey.

But Facebook founder and CEO of umbrella corporation Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, is apparently throwing his hat in the ring, with The Verge reporting that Meta is building an advertiser friendly Twitter competitor called "Threads".

Must was responding to a tweet that commented on the speculation, a sarcastic reply saying that Earth could not wait to be exclusively under Zuckerberg's company's control, mocking the idea that it would be "sane".

A commenter replied by saying that Musk should watch out, as Zuckerberg was now a jiu jitsu practitioner, followed by several laughing emojis.

Musk replied, saying that he was up for a cage match if Zuckerberg was.

Practitioner

Zuckerberg isn't taking up just jiu jitsu, he has really gotten into Mixed Martial Arts, a hobby that he picked up over the pandemic according to Gizmodo.

His Instagram post and reels are peppered with pictures and video clips showing him training, and one post shows that he won some bouts at an amateur jiu jitsu competition.

Zuckerberg responded to Musk on his Instagram stories, simply posting a screenshot of the thread and overlaying the words "Send me location."

This is basically the MMA equivalent of asking Musk "Settle where"?

Octagon

Musk's followers quickly alerted him to Zuckerberg's reply, with Musk nominating the Vegas Octagon , the main venue for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the competition that popularised modern MMA.

International media has taken this to mean that the fight is now on, with no less than the BBC saying the two CEOs had agreed to fight.

At this stage, neither appear to have actually spoken to each other about the 'fight'.

Zuckerberg might be serious but Musk (at this moment) appears to be just engaged in banter.

Musk also appears to be doing his best to downplay his chances in such a fight, noting that he almost never works out save for carrying his children.

He also claimed to have one special move called the "the Walrus", where he lies on his opponent and does nothing.

It promises to be a scintillating contest.

Top image via Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook & TED/YouTube