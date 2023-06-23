Monitor lizard eats black cat at Tampines Eco Green

A monitor lizard was photographed feasting on the carcass of a black cat at Tampines Eco Green on Apr. 20, 2023.

The scene was captured by a passer-by who subsequently shared the photos on Facebook group, Wildlife @Pasir Ris & vicinity.

Viewers discretion advised

According to the post, the monitor lizard appeared to be halfway through with its meal when the photographer, who goes by the username, Warren Seah, took the photos.

In the caption, Seah said a cleaner of the park pointed at the scene.

She also highlighted that the cat's head could still be seen.

Monitor lizards play important ecological roles

In the comments section, Seah concurred with another Facebook user's speculation that the cat might have died before the monitor lizard arrived, as the latter is known to be a scavenger.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), monitor lizards are mostly carnivorous and play an important role in biomass decomposition and recycling, which, in turn, help keep the habitats clean.

Previously, residents in Singapore had witnessed the reptile consuming a wide variety of food types, including a huge fish twice its size, a pig-nosed turtle, and a python.

Top images via Warren Seah/Facebook