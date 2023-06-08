Lionel Messi reportedly joining US club Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi will be joining American side Inter Miami CF.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano made the announcement on Jun. 7 night (SGT).

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami



🇺🇸 Messi will play in MLS next season. No more chances for Barcelona despite trying to make it happen.



𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎#Messi #MLS pic.twitter.com/UYqemodrxk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague also confirmed the news.

Messi has decided. His destination: Inter Miami



Leo Messi se va al Inter Miami — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) June 7, 2023

This announcement comes after months of speculation about where the 35-year-old World Cup winner would go after his exit from French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi had previously received an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, but he rejected it.

He was also in talks to return to his former club FC Barcelona. However, it fell through.

Left PSG after about two years

Messi left PSG at the end of the 2022/23 season.

He won the Ligue 1 with PSG in the two seasons he was with the club, scoring 32 goals in 75 games.

Messi first joined PSG in August 2021, after two decades with Spanish side Barcelona.

He had to leave Barcelona as the club was facing financial issues.

In 2022, Messi, who is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, lifted the World Cup trophy for Argentina.

Top images via Messi's Instagram & Inter Miami CF.