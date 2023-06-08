Back

Lionel Messi confirms Inter Miami move, says he would have preferred Barcelona return

The Barcelona return fell through.

Syahindah Ishak | June 08, 2023, 11:31 AM

Lionel Messi has confirmed his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami CF, which is co-owned by former Manchester United and England legend David Beckham.

Wanted to return to Barcelona

The 35-year-old Argentine told Spanish media Mundo Deportivo and Diara Sport on Thursday (Jun. 8) morning (SGT) that he has decided to leave Europe.

He said, as translated by BBC and Sky Sports, that he initially wanted to return to his former club FC Barcelona and was excited at that prospect.

Messi, who won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, added that he didn't consider offers from other European clubs because he was focused on returning to Barcelona.

However, Barcelona still had financial issues within the club and would have had to sell players or lower players' salaries if Messi were to return.

Messi said that he did not want to "go through that", especially after "the exit [he] had", so he decided on Inter Miami.

Barcelona released a statement to confirm that the club had presented a proposal to Messi and his team.

The statement added that Barcelona President was informed about Messi's decision to move to Inter Miami by Messi's father and representative, Jorge Messi.

"Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi also agreed to work together to promote a proper tribute from Barça fans to honour a footballer who has been, is, and always will be beloved by Barça."

The statement also said that Laporta "understood and respected" Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years.

Focusing on family and personal life

In his interview with Mundo Deportivo and Diara Sport, Messi said that he wanted to focus more on his family and personal life.

He added that his decision to move to the U.S. was not because of money.

On Thursday (Jun. 8) morning (SGT), Inter Miami posted a video on its social media pages, teasing Messi's move minutes after it was reported.

This will be Messi's first time playing outside of Europe in his professional career.

Top images via Leo Messi/Instagram.

