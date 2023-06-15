Back

Jocelyn Chia calls M’sia police's decision to involve Interpol ‘ridiculous’ & ‘overblown’

It will only make her more famous, she said.

Yen Zhi Yi | June 15, 2023, 11:54 AM

Events

In response to a report that the Malaysia police were seeking the assistance of Interpol, comedian Jocelyn Chia said in an interview with BBC that it was “overblown” and “ridiculous”.

On Jun. 13, Malaysia's government news agency Bernama reported that local police would be asking Interpol, the worldwide organisation that helps cooperation between different police agencies, to identify and locate Chia.

Earlier, in an interview with CNN, the comedian expressed that her joke was taken out of context in the short clip that was edited and uploaded onto social media.

On involving Interpol

Speaking to BBC, Chia noted that she had not intended to make fun of the MH370 tragedy, but was attempting to find humour within it.

"I just wish I could have seen the face of the Interpol officer who received this request.”

"Honestly, if Interpol does do something about this request and things escalate, can you imagine how famous it is going to make me?"

As of press time, Interpol said that it has yet to receive any request for help from the Malaysian police.

Jocelyn Chia saga

Chia went viral after making a reference to the missing MH370 flight in her gig, and also used profanities against a member of the audience who claimed to be Malaysian.

This led to overwhelming backlash in Malaysia, with Malaysians slamming Chia, Singapore and the U.S. online.

The saga prompted Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon, to issue a statement apologising to all Malaysians for Chia's remarks.

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan issued an apology to the Malaysians, saying that Chia "does not speak for Singaporeans" and that Singaporeans "treasure our ties with family and friends in Malaysia".

The controversy also prompted members of the Umno youth to stage a protest outside the U.S. embassy in Malaysia.

Top images via Getty - Michael S. Schwartz & AFP/Philippe Ksiazek

