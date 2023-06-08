Back

Umno Youth to protest Jocelyn Chia's insults in front of US Embassy in M'sia

The protest will be held on Jun. 9, 2:30pm.

Keyla Supharta | June 08, 2023, 04:52 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Umno Youth will be staging a demonstration against comedian Jocelyn Chia in front of the U.S. Embassy in Malaysia tomorrow (Jun. 9), 2.30pm.

The news was announced by Umno Youth Chief Muhamad Akmal Saleh as he was speaking at the Umno Youth Movement General Assembly 2023.

Insulted and belittled Malaysians

Saleh said that Chia, a Singaporean-born comedian, had uttered an insult that the Umno Youth and all Malaysians cannot tolerate.

"She has insulted and belittled Malaysians. In a condescending tone. She said 'F*** you Malaysia.'"

This triggered resounding consternation among the audience.

Akmal Saleh said that he had ordered his Umno Youth executive councillors to lodge a police report against Chia. He also called for the Malaysian government to ban Chia from entering Malaysia, to the applause of the audience.

He then invited members of the Umno Youth to march together in front of the U.S. Embassy in Malaysia to protest against Chia tomorrow (Jun. 9) at 2:30pm.

"I ask for all the young people here to gather in front of the U.S. Embassy tomorrow at 2:30pm to submit a letter expressing our disapproval (towards Chia)," explaining that the protests will be held there as Chia is no longer a Singaporean citizen.

"If you call yourself a man, we will see you in front of the U.S. Embassy tomorrow,"Akmal Saleh said, prompting rounds of cheers from thousands of Umno Youth delegates present at the assembly.

Backlash

Chia, a Singapore-born naturalised American citizen, drew backlash after mocking Malaysia and using the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 as a punchline during her standup performance.

She uploaded an 89-second clip of her comedy segment to her TikTok and Instagram accounts, inciting massive criticism.

The incident also prompted Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon, to issue a statement apologising to all Malaysians for Chia's remarks.

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan also apologised to the Malaysians.

He said that Chia "does not speak for Singaporeans" and that Singaporeans "treasure our ties with family and friends in Malaysia".

Chia had since deactivated her website and Instagram accounts.

While her TikTok is still available, the controversial clip has since been removed from her account.

Related stories:

Top image via Dr Akmal Saleh/Facebook.

Nearly 1.5 million people crossed S'pore land checkpoints over Vesak Day weekend

ICA said it worked with LTA to implement multiple measures for facilitating the flow of traffic.

June 08, 2023, 04:57 PM

China student finds rat's head in meal, university says it's duck's neck

The 'neck' had teeth.

June 08, 2023, 04:33 PM

S'pore WhatsApp users can now use Channels feature, 1 of 2 countries in world given early access

The other country with early access is Colombia.

June 08, 2023, 04:27 PM

Presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam used to write poems & play rugby

Would he be Singapore's first poet president?

June 08, 2023, 04:17 PM

Pork buns sold for S$3.80 at Hougang coffee shop make other buns look boar-ing

Sow cute.

June 08, 2023, 03:51 PM

Clothes strewn around textile recycling bin in Tampines due to 'overfilling' not ransacking

Another reason for the overfilled bin was because of the school holiday and public holiday, said Cloop's co-founder.

June 08, 2023, 03:48 PM

M'sian comedian posts classy response to Jocelyn Chia's reference to MH370

He stressed the importance of exercising "some level of sensitivity and empathy when doing certain material, especially topics that are deeply personal or tragic."

June 08, 2023, 03:28 PM

Full transcripts of Tharman's resignation letter & PM Lee's response

"I believe that I can now best serve Singapore not in politics, but in a different role that has to be above politics," said Tharman.

June 08, 2023, 03:23 PM

Summary & updates on Tharman Shanmugaratnam running for Presidential Election 2023

This article will be updated regularly.

June 08, 2023, 02:56 PM

Tharman Shanmugaratnam to run for S'pore President

He will be resigning from the PAP.

June 08, 2023, 02:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.