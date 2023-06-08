Umno Youth to protest Jocelyn Chia's insults in front of US Embassy in M'sia

Umno Youth will be staging a demonstration against comedian Jocelyn Chia in front of the U.S. Embassy in Malaysia tomorrow (Jun. 9), 2.30pm.

The news was announced by Umno Youth Chief Muhamad Akmal Saleh as he was speaking at the Umno Youth Movement General Assembly 2023.

Insulted and belittled Malaysians

Saleh said that Chia, a Singaporean-born comedian, had uttered an insult that the Umno Youth and all Malaysians cannot tolerate.

"She has insulted and belittled Malaysians. In a condescending tone. She said 'F*** you Malaysia.'"

This triggered resounding consternation among the audience.

Akmal Saleh said that he had ordered his Umno Youth executive councillors to lodge a police report against Chia. He also called for the Malaysian government to ban Chia from entering Malaysia, to the applause of the audience.

He then invited members of the Umno Youth to march together in front of the U.S. Embassy in Malaysia to protest against Chia tomorrow (Jun. 9) at 2:30pm.

"I ask for all the young people here to gather in front of the U.S. Embassy tomorrow at 2:30pm to submit a letter expressing our disapproval (towards Chia)," explaining that the protests will be held there as Chia is no longer a Singaporean citizen.

"If you call yourself a man, we will see you in front of the U.S. Embassy tomorrow,"Akmal Saleh said, prompting rounds of cheers from thousands of Umno Youth delegates present at the assembly.

Backlash

Chia, a Singapore-born naturalised American citizen, drew backlash after mocking Malaysia and using the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 as a punchline during her standup performance.

She uploaded an 89-second clip of her comedy segment to her TikTok and Instagram accounts, inciting massive criticism.

The incident also prompted Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon, to issue a statement apologising to all Malaysians for Chia's remarks.

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan also apologised to the Malaysians.

He said that Chia "does not speak for Singaporeans" and that Singaporeans "treasure our ties with family and friends in Malaysia".

Chia had since deactivated her website and Instagram accounts.

While her TikTok is still available, the controversial clip has since been removed from her account.

