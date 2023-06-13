Back

M'sian police to ask Interpol for help in locating Jocelyn Chia in US: M'sian media

True international incident.

Sulaiman Daud | June 13, 2023, 01:12 PM

There's another twist to the Jocelyn Chia saga.

On Jun. 13, Bernama reported that the Malaysian police would seek the assistance of Interpol, the international organisation that helps cooperation between different police agencies, in obtaining the "full identity" and latest location of the comedian.

Bernama, the Malaysian government's news agency, quoted Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani as saying that an application will be filed with Interpol.

This is to obtain Chia's identity and latest location.

Malaysian media reports did not state why the Malaysian police would take such a step, or their purposes for obtaining said information.

Chia performed in New York City in the week of Jun. 5, according to the New York Timesand has upcoming gigs planned.

Background

Chia, 43, who was born in Boston, U.S., held joint American-Singapore citizenship until adulthood, according to the New York Times.

A former lawyer who turned to stand-up comedy, Chia caused an international incident after a clip of one of her shows was shared by Comedy Cellar USA.

Chia made a reference to the missing MH370 flight, and also used profanities against a member of the audience who claimed to be Malaysian.

Chia also uploaded clips of that show onto her social media platforms.

It caused overwhelming backlash in Malaysia, with Malaysians slamming Chia, Singapore and the U.S. online.

The incident prompted Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon, to issue a statement apologising to all Malaysians for Chia's remarks.

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan also apologised to the Malaysians.

He said Chia "does not speak for Singaporeans" and that Singaporeans "treasure our ties with family and friends in Malaysia".

The controversy prompted members of the Umno youth to stage a protest outside the U.S. embassy in Malaysia.

Chia, for the most part, has appeared somewhat unfazed by the backlash.

Speaking to CNN, she said that the clip was part of a longer set and she stood by the joke in "its entirety", and did not apologise for it. However, she said that "upon reflection", viewing the clip outside of the context of the club is "risky."

Top images via @jocelynchiacomedy/TikTok & Getty/AFP - Roslan Rahman

