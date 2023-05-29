Scoot tells staff not to wear mask while in uniform from June 1

A memo disseminated to Scoot staff provided updated Covid-19 guidelines that not only put an end to mandatory mask-wearing by staff, but also stop them from doing so while in uniform.

Internal memo

Mothership was recently provided with screenshots of a post by Scoot vice president of cabin services, Andrew Goh, which was put up in an internal Scoot social media group.

The post, “Update on Covid-19 Advisories / Guidelines - Removal of Mask-wearing for Crew", outlined changes to Scoot's personal protection equipment stance.

The information in the post stated that covid-related measures have progressively relaxed as Covid-19 was being treated as endemic, while specifically citing the return to Dorscon Green in Feb. 23 and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore's removal of "Directive 3", as well as the World Health Organisation's declaration of an end to Covid-19 global public health emergency in May 2023.

In the face of these developments, Scoot said it would also relax its own personal protective equipment posture.

Starting from June 1, 2023, Scoot said it would stop the wearing of masks by staff in order to maintain a consistent and unified approach.

The memo added that "masks should not be worn when in uniform", except for destinations where mask-wearing was still required by local authorities.

Crew would only be required to wear gloves when cleaning lavatories, except where local authorities at the destination dictated otherwise, such as in the case of China stations.

Goh said Scoot's staff's personal social responsibility still mattered, and urged them to maintain good hygiene practices.

Staff should also stay vigilant of any Covid-19 symptoms, it was added, and if they felt unwell, they were to seek medical advice early and not report for duty.

Goh ended off by saying that Scoot would "continue to be watchful of the evolving situation to ensure a safe work environment for our crew", and urged staff to reach out to their team leaders and supervisors should they need further clarification.

Clarifications

Mothership was able to view some of the responses to the memo by Scoot staff, who were collectively addressed as "Scootees".

Those replies included responses by four Scoot staff.

The post had 65 reactions at the time it was seen by Mothership, including responses from Goh.

In the replies, some crew requested that consideration ought to be given to allowing masking to be optional, rather than banning mask-wearing outright.

Goh responded that while he understood the apprehension some staff felt, he assured them that the company would continue to monitor the situation at a company and national level.

Some crew were also concerned about lavatory cleaning, and they sought further clarification on whether they would be allowed to wear masks in this instance.

Goh replied that masks should not be worn while in uniform.

He added specifically in regards to lavatory cleaning:

"This ceasing of the mask-wearing posture serves to present a consistent and unified approach across the Group *while in the presence of passengers*, and in uniform."

Staff concerned about the removal of mask-wearing then asked about whether Scoot would pay the medical bills of employees who ended up Covid-19-positive, but at time of writing, Mothership did not see a response.

SIA response

Scoot staff recently received bonuses of about six months, following record profits for the 2022/23 financial year by its parent company Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group.

Together, SIA and Scoot carried 26.5 million passengers in the past year, and it is possible for that number to continue to grow as countries around the world return to pre-pandemic levels of travel.

According to The Straits Times, SIA will likewise be mandating the non-wearing of masks while in uniform.

SIA staff were both supportive and apprehensive about the new direction, it was reported.

One crew member said she had elderly parents and were concerned about their health and the mutating nature of the Covid-19 virus.

In response to ST's queries, SIA Group confirmed that "it will be stepping down the mask-wearing requirement for its flight crew with effect from June 1”, which is “in tandem with the Singapore government’s move towards the endemic new norm".

All SIA and Scoot pilots and cabin crew will not be required to wear a mask while operating flights, except to destinations that still require it.

“This helps our flight crew adopt a consistent and unified approach while operating flights,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that those who wish to wear a mask while operating routes to destinations where mask-wearing is not mandated will still be able to continue with their duties.

The spokesperson said: “However, we will seek to better understand the crew’s concerns and work with them to see how we can help better safeguard their welfare during flights.”

The SIA staff union president Alan Tan also told ST that there is the assurance given that "the company will not force the crew or intimidate them to comply” and the union has raised the concerns about not wearing masks.

