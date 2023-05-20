Eligible Scoot employees will receive about 6 months' bonus after SIA Group's record profits

Eligible Scoot employees will receive a "record" performance bonus of 4.76 months and an additional ex-gratia bonus of up to 1.5 months, the airline told Mothership on Saturday (May 20).

Comes after SIA Group's record profits

Scoot, which is the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), said that the bonus follows SIA Group's record profits in FY2022/23.

SIA previously announced that its staff will be receiving a profit-sharing bonus of 6.65 months and an ex-gratia bonus of up to 1.5 months.

Scoot said that the bonus it is giving out to its employees is in recognition of their "dedication, hard work and sacrifices, as well as the success of the Group's three-year transformation programme that has enhanced its competitiveness and strengthened its foundations for the future".

"Scoot would like to thank all of our customers, partners, employees, and stakeholders for their continued support," the airline added.

26.5 million passengers carried by SIA and Scoot

SIA and Scoot carried 26.5 million passengers during the past year. This is six times the volume a year earlier.

The Group's passenger load factor (PLF), which refers to the percentage of available seats on a flight filled by passengers, increased to 85.4 per cent, the highest in its history.

SIA achieved a record PLF of 85.8 per cent, while Scoot achieved a PLF of 83.9 per cent.

The PLF is projected to reach an average of around 83 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in the first half of FY2023/24.

