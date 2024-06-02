Back

Ukraine's Zelensky meets Indonesia's Prabowo at S'pore Shangri-La Dialogue

He invited Indonesia's president-elect to this Global Peace Summit to be held later in June.

Sulaiman Daud | Tan Min-Wei | June 02, 2024, 09:25 AM

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, met with Prabowo Subianto, President-elect of Indonesia on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, on Jun. 1, 2024.

Face-to-face

In a tweet, Zelensky said the two leaders had met, and that they had spoken about the progress in implementing the Peace Formula, his 10-point plan for lasting peace, as well as areas of bilateral cooperation.

Zelensky thanked Prabowo for taking the time out of a busy schedule to meet with him, and again congratulated Prabowo on his electoral victory.

Zelensky and Prabowo had previously spoken over the phone when Zelensky had called to offer congratulations in March 2024.

He then recalled his speech in 2022 to the G20, which was then chaired by Indonesia, where he gave a speech over video to the assembled leaders and presented "his view for peace in Ukraine".

"That is what our people need, that is what our people want."

He invited Prabowo to attend Ukraine's upcoming Global Peace Summit, to be held in Switzerland on Jun 15 - 16, saying that it was important for Indonesia's voice to be heard.

According to a press release from the Office of the President of Ukraine, the two leaders also spoke about Ukraine's readiness to increase the supply of agricultural products to Indonesia, "despite Russia's attempts to obstruct civilian navigation in the Black Sea".

Ukraine is a major supplier of grain, but also of other agricultural products such as fertilisers.

Peace proposal

Prabowo has spoken about the need for peace in Ukraine, making the topic part of his speech to the SLD's audience earlier in the day.

There, he referred to his 2023 SLD speech where he had proposed an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, as well as the creation of a demilitarised zone, and that a referendum should be held to let residents of disputed areas decide their fate.

He observed that many thousands of lives, including civilians, had been lost since his 2023 speech, adding that he was "still convinced that my proposal remains, critical, relevant, necessary" for an immediate solution in Ukraine.

Southeast Asian leaders

Zelensky was a sudden late addition to the 2024 SLD lineup, with his attendance only confirmed after the start of the three-day event.

While in Singapore, he is expected to speak on Jun. 2, as well as meet with Singaporean leaders, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

He has also met with Timor Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta, who has confirmed his attendance at the Global Peace Summit.

Top image via @ZelenskyyUa/X

