Elderly woman, 74, dies after car she was riding crashes into sheltered walkway at Yishun

A 74-year-old woman has died after the car she was riding in collided with a sheltered walkway in Yishun on Jun. 1.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) replied that the car is believed to have "self-skidded" near Block 820, Yishun Street 81, at about 3:45pm.

Photos of the incident posted to the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showed a black Malaysian-registered Perodua Bezza car that had crashed into one of the walkway's support beams with debris and plants strewn around the scene.

Another video on TikTok showed the scene of the accident cordoned off by the police.

Both the driver and passenger were conveyed unconscious to hospital

The police and SCDF added that a 76-year-old male car driver and his 74-year-old female passenger were conveyed unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The 74-year-old female passenger subsequently passed away at the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

