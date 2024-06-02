Back

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa cancels world's 1st private flight around the moon

Oh no.

Ruth Chai | June 02, 2024, 12:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has cancelled the "dearMoon" mission, which was said to have been the world's first private flight around the moon.

The crew onboard this mission would have been DJ Steve Aoki and former K-pop boy group BigBang member T.O.P, amongst other artistes and creators.

The announcement was made on the mission's website on Jun. 1.

Photo via dearMoon

Maezawa originally aimed to make the circumlunar flight with celebrities on board by the end of 2023 but that became "unfeasible".

"Without clear schedule certainty in the near-term, it is with a heavy heart that Maezawa made the unavoidable decision to cancel the project," the statement said.

In a separate post on X, Maezawa said that he had signed a contract in 2018 based on the assumption that the project would launch by the end of 2023.

Background

In 2018, Maezawa was picked by Elon Musk's SpaceX as its first private passenger.

Maezawa, the founder of Japanese online fashion store Zozo Inc, was the first private passenger to visit the International Space Station in 2021.

Top photo via Yusaku Maezawa's Instagram

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.