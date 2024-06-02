Tanglin Mall cafe has viral cracking lattes from S$7.90

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

If you've been scrolling through social media lately, you've probably seen videos of cracking lattes.

Cracking lattes are iced drinks with a chocolate coating that are "cracked", revealing one's beverage.

The trend has finally reached Singapore at B for Bagel's Tanglin Mall outlet.

Cracking Lattes (from S$7.90)

There are three varieties to choose from:

Matcha (S$7.90)

Coffee (S$7.90)

Chocolate (S$7.90)

Dirty Matcha (S$8.90)

You can try the cracking lattes at its Tanglin Mall outlet from Jun. 1, 2024.

Bagels

Besides the cracking lattes, B for Bagel also offers fresh bagels.

Here's what we tried:

Plain Bagel (S$3.90)

Kalamata Olive Bagel (S$5.90)

Walnut Berry Bagel (S$5.90)

Double Choco Bagel (S$5.90)

Matcha Yuzu Cream Cheese (S$4.30)

Hazelnut Choco Cream Cheese (S$4.30)

Buldak Cream Cheese (S$4.30)

Details

Address: 163 Tanglin Road, B1-125 and 126, Singapore 247933

Opening hours: 8:30am to 4:30pm, daily

This was a media preview at B for Bagel.

Top images via Livia Soh.