Tanglin Mall cafe has viral cracking lattes from S$7.90

If you've been scrolling through social media lately, you've probably seen videos of cracking lattes.
Cracking lattes are iced drinks with a chocolate coating that are "cracked", revealing one's beverage.
@mothership.nova B for Bagel 📅: Available from Jun. 1 at Tanglin Mall 📍: Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Road, B1-125, S247933 ⏰: Daily, 8:30am to 4:30pm 🍴: Matcha S$7.90 Coffee S$7.90 Chocolate S$7.90 Dirty Matcha S$8.90 Matcha Yuzu Cream Cheese S$4.30 Plain Bagel S$3.90 Hazelnut Choco Cream Cheese S$4.30 Kalamata Olive Bagel S$5.90 Buldak Cream Cheese S$4.30 Walnut Berry Bagel S$5.90 Double Choco Bagel S$6.90 #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat #crackingdrink #bforbagel #tanglinmall #matcha #chocolate #coffee #sgcafe #thingstodosg #dateideassg #whattoplay ♬ LUNCH BILLIE EILISH - Ell ☆
The trend has finally reached Singapore at B for Bagel's Tanglin Mall outlet.
Cracking Lattes (from S$7.90)
There are three varieties to choose from:
- Matcha (S$7.90)
- Coffee (S$7.90)
- Chocolate (S$7.90)
- Dirty Matcha (S$8.90)
You can try the cracking lattes at its Tanglin Mall outlet from Jun. 1, 2024.
Bagels
Besides the cracking lattes, B for Bagel also offers fresh bagels.
Here's what we tried:
- Plain Bagel (S$3.90)
- Kalamata Olive Bagel (S$5.90)
- Walnut Berry Bagel (S$5.90)
- Double Choco Bagel (S$5.90)
- Matcha Yuzu Cream Cheese (S$4.30)
- Hazelnut Choco Cream Cheese (S$4.30)
- Buldak Cream Cheese (S$4.30)
Details
Address: 163 Tanglin Road, B1-125 and 126, Singapore 247933
Opening hours: 8:30am to 4:30pm, daily
This was a media preview at B for Bagel.
Top images via Livia Soh.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.