Tanglin Mall cafe has viral cracking lattes from S$7.90

Get cracking.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 02, 2024, 10:48 AM

If you've been scrolling through social media lately, you've probably seen videos of cracking lattes.

Cracking lattes are iced drinks with a chocolate coating that are "cracked", revealing one's beverage.

B for Bagel 📅: Available from Jun. 1 at Tanglin Mall 📍: Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Road, B1-125, S247933 ⏰: Daily, 8:30am to 4:30pm 🍴: Matcha S$7.90 Coffee S$7.90 Chocolate S$7.90 Dirty Matcha S$8.90 Matcha Yuzu Cream Cheese S$4.30 Plain Bagel S$3.90 Hazelnut Choco Cream Cheese S$4.30 Kalamata Olive Bagel S$5.90 Buldak Cream Cheese S$4.30 Walnut Berry Bagel S$5.90 Double Choco Bagel S$6.90

The trend has finally reached Singapore at B for Bagel's Tanglin Mall outlet.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Cracking Lattes (from S$7.90)

There are three varieties to choose from:

  • Matcha (S$7.90)

  • Coffee (S$7.90)

  • Chocolate (S$7.90)

  • Dirty Matcha (S$8.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

You can try the cracking lattes at its Tanglin Mall outlet from Jun. 1, 2024.

Bagels

Besides the cracking lattes, B for Bagel also offers fresh bagels.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Here's what we tried:

  • Plain Bagel (S$3.90)

  • Kalamata Olive Bagel (S$5.90)

  • Walnut Berry Bagel (S$5.90)

  • Double Choco Bagel (S$5.90)

  • Matcha Yuzu Cream Cheese (S$4.30)

  • Hazelnut Choco Cream Cheese (S$4.30)

  • Buldak Cream Cheese (S$4.30)

Details

Address: 163 Tanglin Road, B1-125 and 126, Singapore 247933

Opening hours: 8:30am to 4:30pm, daily

This was a media preview at B for Bagel. 

Top images via Livia Soh. 

