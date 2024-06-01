Boy, 6, cycling 120km around S'pore to raise funds for people with disabilities; aims to break Asian record

On Jun, 1, 2024, a six-year-old boy embarked on a challenge to break the record and become the youngest person to cycle more than 100km around Singapore in one day.

The boy, accompanied by his father, will also be raising funds for SUN-DAC, an organisation that operates three Day Activity Centres (DAC) for people with disabilities in Singapore.

He said on his fundraising page that he hopes to raise S$100 for every kilometre that he pedals. He will be cycling around 120km.

Like riding a bike

Benjamin Soon, an associate professor at the Singapore Institute of Technology, told 8World News in an interview that his son, Ryan, had shown an interest and aptitude for cycling since he started at the age of four.

"He was very interested in riding a bicycle and liked to ride it very fast," Soon said.

Soon, his wife and Ryan regularly went on cycling trips together.

On one occasion, Ryan, who was only four years old, rode 10km from Jurong East to his grandmother's home in Bukit Panjang.

Son readily accepted challenge

Soon said he challenged his son to the 120km round-island ride after noticing the boy completing a 52km-long ride in East Coast Park earlier in 2024 with ease.

The professor and his wife began making preparations after their son accepted the challenge, much to their surprise.

That was when they realised that Ryan could potentially break a record in the Asia Book of Records, if he completed the trip.

According to the Asia Book of Records website, the current record holder for the youngest person to complete cycling 100km in one day is Varad Vijay.

He cycled 106.83 km in 7 hours and 33 minutes at the age of 9 years, 10 months and 22 days on Mar. 13, 2022.

Glad to be spending time with son

The family of three have been training for the round-island trip by making more cycling trips, with each ride covering more than 50km. These trips include travelling between Jurong and Changi Airport, and getting familiar with the 120km route.

Soon said hot weather may be a challenge as his son prefers riding in cooler settings.

If it gets too hot, or when they are tired, Soon said he and Ryan will stop to buy drinks and eat ice cream, even though they are aiming to break the record.

Time is not of the essence, Soon said. Instead, he wants to enjoy the process with his son.

Soon added that he is glad to be able to spend time cycling with and growing closer to his son.

Noting that children will want to spend more time with their friends as they get older, he said he cherishes whatever time with his son and wife to make memories.

How to support Ryan

You can support Ryan and make a contribution to SUN-DAC here.

Top image from 8World Newsand Giving.sg