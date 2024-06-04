Australian man, 39, charged for robbing Tampines moneylender of S$6,095 with knife

A 39-year-old Australian man was charged in Singapore on Jun. 4, 2024, for an alleged armed robbery of a Tampines moneylender.

According to charge sheets, Jose Manuel Pacheco allegedly robbed the moneylender at Block 503 Tampines with a knife on Jun. 3, 2024, at around 1:42pm and got away with S$6,095.

Charge sheets also show that he allegedly put a 32-year-old female in fear of bodily hurt while committing the robbery.

According to court records, Pacheco has been offered bail of S$20,000.

Victim took note of suspect's outfit while handing over the money

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Pacheco was arrested within half an hour of the alleged crime.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had allegedly robbed the victim at knifepoint while wearing a mask and a cap.

He had also supposedly demanded for the cash to be put in a bag.

The victim then handed over S$6,095.

Even as she was preparing the money however, she maintained her composure and noted the attire and appearance of the man, the police added.

Gave the police a "detailed" description of the man

The police were alerted to the incident at 2:10pm.

While responding officers were making their way to the scene, they received a detailed description of the suspect from the victim, which was vital to his arrest, according to the commander of the Bedok Police Division, Justin Wong.

Upon arrival, police officers noticed a man who fit the description and arrested him about half an hour after the robbery occurred.

The stolen cash was recovered in full, along with the knife used during the robbery.

The offence of armed robbery committed during the day carries a jail term of between two to 10 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Top photos via SPF